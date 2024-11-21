Nigerian celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut has addressed singer Wizkid’s fans on social media on Davido’s birthday

As Davido turned 32, the former singer pleaded with Wizkid FC to choose peace and join in celebrating the 30BG boss

Tunde Ednut’s message to Wizkid’s fans raised mixed feelings on social media, particularly from the people he addressed it to

Nigerian blogger Tunde Adekunle, aka Tunde Ednut, caused a stir with his message to Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid’s fans, on his friend David Adeleke Davido’s birthday.

Davido turned 32 on November 21, 2024, and Tunde Ednut called for a ‘ceasefire’ from Wizkid’s fans.

It is no news that Tunde Ednut, a staunch 30BG fan, has used his page to drag Wizkid at various times, leading to the Star Boy’s fans also coming for him.

However, the retired singer-turned-blogger did not want any of that negativity on Davido’s birthday. On his Instagram page, Tunde Ednut called on Wizkid’s fans to join in and celebrate OBO and stop their insults, at least for that day.

He wrote in part:

“Wizkid FC today na grace for all of us o! Make we celebrate Davido today. Let’s unite as one today please. No insults today please. Tomorrow, I go find una trouble and then we shall continue from there.”

See Tunde Ednut’s post below:

Reactions as Tunde Ednut begs Wizkid FC on Davido’s birthday

Tunde Ednut’s plea to Wizkid’s fans on Davido’s birthday was met with mixed reactions from netizens. Some of Star Boy’s fans used it as an opportunity to brag. Read comments below:

usainjoe:

“🤣🤣 happy birthday obo , Morayo out tonight. Don’t sleep on a bicycle.”

Gwire1:

“Happy birthday 002.”

Baty_fargone:

“If God no create Wizkid FC ,how Tunde for take dey chop ? 🤣”

bigwizupdate:

“Uno go beg ke? 😂”

Kingaloma:

“Celebrate your fave without mentioning Wizkid na😂😂😂.”

Carphy_flinks:

“It's like you enjoy them insulting you 😂.”

kcsantiago07:

“Story story, I no want peace 😂.”

paul_akosh:

“Looking forward to @wizkidayo ‘s MORAYO album…. Anyway happy birthday 002.”

Oyinentertainer':

“Wizzy ❤️🦅🦅🦅🦅 The greatest of his generation. The real touch bearer of Afrobeats to the world. We the Fc all over the globe are wishing you happy birthday @davido Many more years to celebrate on earth. A quick reminder to you all. Morayo will be out tonight. Lets stream and show love to Big wiz❤️.”

Oluberry_pounds:

“Happy birthday to Davido Adeleke, we love you but na the comparison we no like 😂😂… breath today we go continue after morayo drop tomorrow 😂.”

Unicemami:

“E reach to beg🤦🏻‍♀️🙆🏻‍♀️🤣😂 the fear of FC what a force to be reckoned with🤣🤣🤣 Morayo🤍.”

_oyiza:

“Cheers to us that love both Wizkid and davido😂😂. Peace of mind wan w0und is nothing concern us with fan w@r😂.”

