Nigerian singer Davido has received a mouthwatering gift from a fan after he turned a new age to the joy of netizens

The 30BG boss clocked 32 on November 21, 2024, and a car dealer went all out to impress the billionaire’s son with his gift

Davido reacted on social media after seeing photos of what was given to him, and other fans shared their thoughts

An auto dealer has given Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido a brand-new car to celebrate his birthday.

On November 21, 2024, Davido turned 32, and a businessman on social media decided to celebrate him with an impressive SUV.

The auto dealer, @M_Jautos, took to his official Instagram page to announce that he was giving the 30BG boss a brand new Escalade 600 SUV.

Fans react as car dealer gifts Davido an Escalade on his 32nd birthday. Photos: @davido, @m_jautos

According to the businessman, his brand appreciates the singer for supporting them over the years.

A series of photos of the new ride was also posted online. It showed the impressive interior of the Escalade, which had plush black leather seats and screens attached to the headrests.

Their caption reads in part:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ORIADE 👑 @davido CHEERS TO MANY MORE YEARS 🎊🎊🎊🎊

SHIPPING THIS OUT IMMEDIATELY TO YOUR DESIRED LOCATION 📍 WAITING ON YOUR DIRECTIVE!!!”

See photos of the car below:

Davido reacts to being gifted an Escalade on birthday

Shortly after the auto dealer announced that he was gifting Davido a brand new Escalade on his 32nd birthday, the music star reacted to the news.

OBO was spotted expressing his gratitude in the comment section of the post. The singer wrote:

“Wow love uuuuuuu”.

Not stopping there, Davido also shared a post on his Instagram stories to appreciate M_Jautos.

Fans react as car dealer gifts Davido an Escalade

Several social media users also reacted to the news of Davido getting an Escalade as a birthday present from a car dealer. Read some of their comments below:

bigfootzm:

“And the rich are getting richer 😂😭😭congratulations to him and happy birthday.”

Eight.drive.ceo:

“And that’s how it’s done! 👏👏👏 nice! ❤️”

sekinat_ayodele:

“Happy Birthday king of Afrobeat ❤️001 for plenty reasons you will celebrate more years brother 😍.”

baron_ngandwe1:

“Happy birthday 🎂 001 we love you as your fans from Zambia.”

Offishall_marshall:

“Wow, amazing! Nice one @m_jautos youre the real OG. HAPPY Birthday 001 @davido more life, more wins, more keys🙌.”

kvng_dimzzy1:

“Believe mi @davido dey dash one of him crew members did motor 😂😂.”

big__pee89:

“Normally @m_jautos brand face show and their shoe shine. Happy birthday Baddest! Being your fans over 10 years and still counting has been the best decision of my life. Thank you for always giving us good music and performance. I Stan with you forever through thick and thin. @davido.”

lordsimirin:

“The man after God's heart. ❤️.”

chinaza_asa97:

“Make I no talk waiting dey me for mouth sha 😂.”

Kinggeorgetown_:

“Live long baddest ❤️.”

chrismilli277:

“Thing wey they pain me e no go drive em pass 2 times😢big congrats 001.”

_hordun:

“E sharp🤭 Happy birthday my man😍.”

Iam.wisdomboi:

“@davido go still dash another person God bless that man 👏❤️….more positive life dad twins.”

Davido celebrates in style

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Davido was joyous as his twins with Chioma turned one.

On October 9, 2024, the 30BG boss took to his official X page to share the good news with netizens.

The birthday announcement was met with joy and celebration from fans congratulating Davido.

