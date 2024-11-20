Singer Davido and his wife Chioma recently stepped out for his pre-birthday celebration in Atlanta

The 30BG boss’ wife’s reaction to being sprayed 100 dollar bills at the club was captured on video

Several social media users reacted to Chioma rushing to pick the dollars and the statement she made after

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s wife Chioma was recently captured on camera picking money sprayed on her at the club.

Just recently, Davido and his wife stepped out to a nightclub in Atlanta, Georgia, to mark his pre-birthday celebration. The music star will be turning 32 on November 21, 2024.

As the celebrity couple danced together at the club, someone started to show love to Chioma by spraying some money on her.

Fans react to video of Davido's Chioma picking money sprayed on her at nightclub. Photos: @billie_adeleke

The music star’s wife lit up excitedly as she grabbed the 100-dollar bills sprayed on her. Davido’s wife continued to dance happily as she clutched the money to her chest while scanning her environment in case any had fallen down.

After the money spraying ended, Chioma quickly looked for her bag to keep her stash. See the video below:

Reactions as Chioma grabs money sprayed at the club

The video of Chioma picking the money sprayed on her at the nightclub went viral and raised comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say below:

Okoliechi:

“Put it in my bag is very important oooo❤️.”

Chinwe3409:

“I pray make God bless me. Make i equally bless people too o.”

Emirateluxuryhair:

“My forever couple 🔥.”

Cenox__nama:

“Chioma dance pass people wey Dey online 😂.”

vain_child_:

“Chef chi my girl 😍.”

nene_george:

“We love and appreciate a supportive wife. Watch them haters call her endurance whereas they can’t even get a text back from any man 😂.”

Yes_iam_vicki:

“Na everyday she Dey fresh.”

lady_aynerh:

“Bag it baby.”

glam_by_luo:

“Chioma looks so beautiful,weightloss look good on her.”

unbeatablequeenrichie3:

“You see the way she Dey pick the money, very demure, very classy 😂❤️.”

Ifu_nanya:

“If Chioma can pick her money who am I 😂.”

official_glory98:

“Igbo woman has to secure the cash😂.”

kemjeeca:

“Put am for her bag ehhhhhhhhhh😍😍😍😍. Igbo girl.”

mevenasplace:

“Did I just hear put in my bag Is it only your bag my own nko? 😍”

Davido teaches Isreal DMW how to dance

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido’s relationship with Isreal DMW caused a buzz on social media.

A series of videos made the rounds online of the music star showing Isreal some impressive dance moves.

The viral clip sparked a series of comments from netizens, with some of them gushing over their friendship.

