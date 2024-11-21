Nigerian businessman Cubana Chiefpriest has celebrated Davido’s 32nd birthday in style on social media

The celebrity barman posted rare photos from Davido’s wedding and accompanied them with a heartwarming caption

Cubana Chiefpriest’s birthday message to Davido and the singer’s reaction to it got netizens talking

Nigerian businessman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has celebrated singer David Adeleke Davido’s 32nd birthday in a special way.

On November 21, 2024, the socialite took to his official Instagram page to dedicate a post to the 30BG boss.

The post included a series of rare photos from Davido’s star-studded wedding, which took place in June 2024. The celebrity barman also accompanied the snaps with a heartwarming caption about his friendship with the 30BG boss.

Fans react as Cubana Chiefpriest celebrates Davido's birthday. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

According to Cubana Chiefpriest, he has Davido’s back for life and the singer is his best friend. The businessman went on to speak on how the 30BG boss had done well for himself after being born into wealth then creating his own.

The celebrity barman wrote:

“I Mount You For Life @davido Happy Birthday Bestie Mi, Dem Go Hate Tire, Dem Born You On Top Money, You Come Still Sabi Print Money With Your Amazing Talent, You Still Come Get Style To Melt The Money. You Will Continue To Be The Best Amongst Your Peers That’s The Will Of God For You. 2025 We Do It Again💸 & Again.”

See the post below:

Davido reacts to Cubana Chiefpriest’s birthday message

After Cubana Chiefpriest dedicated an Instagram post to celebrate Davido’s birthday, the music star took to his comment section to react.

OBO acknowledged his love for the celebrity barman. He wrote:

“Love u more amigoooooo!”

Fans react as Cubana Chiefpriest marks Davido’s birthday

Cubana Chiefpriest’s birthday message to Davido also drew interesting comments from fans. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

eloodrinestyles:

“I love how this man talk bout his friends ❤️.”

justjerry_023:

“Make way for my 001❤️.”

officialfadafada:

“Barsss!!!See Lines Of Words…Cuz Your Caption They Bust My Head Walayi ❤️.”

aj_meerah:

“Happy birthday David Adeleke🎉 You're everything you think you're 👑🪘🎶 Love you dieeeeeeeeee❤️❤️ *001* (30BG4life).”

queen_prai_se01:

“My 001 Happy Birthday Zaddy 🤍🤍🤍🤍🎂.”

Onesheenapella:

“More life ❤️🙌 001 we love ❤️ you.”

Dennisco081:

“Chief priest be like in (slide 3) Oga Wizkid don enter inside ur wedding hall o. Make I pursue am😂.”

Iam_nekkyb:

“Happy birthday to the world favourite 😍 we love you.”

Jnr3067:

“World Davido day 🔥🔥 HBD OBA of good life ❤️.”

Idironke_sexy:

“Omo all dis hype for my love davido 😍.”

Man gifts Davido an Escalade on 32nd birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an auto dealer gave Davido a brand-new car to celebrate his birthday.

The auto dealer, @M_Jautos, took to his official Instagram page to announce that he was giving the 30BG boss a brand new Escalade 600 SUV.

A series of photos of the new ride was also posted online. It showed the impressive interior of the Escalade, which had plush black leather seats and screens attached to the headrests.

