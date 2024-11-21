It's World Davido Day, and fans of the singer can not keep calm about celebrating the energetic singer

As he officially clocks 32 on Thursday, November 21, 2024, he fulfils his promise of donating N300m through his foundation to orphanages

This development aims to put smiles on the faces of many across Nigeria and restore hope to their hearts

Nigerian singer David 'Davido' Adeleke is standing on business with regard to his donation to charity and orphanages to celebrate his birthday.

The singer, who turned 32 on Thursday, November 21, 2024, released an official statement supporting his earlier claim of donating to charity through his foundation.

Recall that a couple of days ago, the father of twins went on Twitter to share with his fans that he would donate to orphanages and charity homes that help the young avoid drug abuse addiction. He stated that the amount would be N300 million, noting that he would release more details soon.

Taking to his social media handle, Davido shared an official statement which read in parts:

"As we celebrate another milestone, the Foundation will be donating the sum of N300,000,000 to charitable causes across Nigeria. Continuing its tradition of generosity, DAF is channeling significant resources to initiatives that bring hope and joy to countless beneficiaries. These include donating to orphanages and a charity that helps young people stay away from drug abuse and addiction."

See the post here:

This move has melted the hearts of many of his fans and music lovers who initially doubted him.

Netizens react to Davido's donation

Read some reactions below:

@wolextechh:

"Where we go really get wahala na to see some FC wey go claim to be orphanage 😂/"

@Mr_Teekay001:

"Na only Davido fit run am!!!❤️❤️❤️."

@Timmyyo0:

"Daniel Regha dey asleep, make him wake up tomorrow first."

@HenryDuke06:

"Why do you guys post it, can’t he do stuff without online bragging."

@legaldavidson:

"Pastor Adeboye go still use this Davido donation talk later. He will later tell us why it should be given to him as tithe and not donating it to charities."

@GREATJEJEBOI:

"We Dey show workings no be cho cho cho!!! #30bg."

@Silasinnocent6:

"Wizkid na audio giveaway thé Werey dey do 😂."

Davido celebrates in style

