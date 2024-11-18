Afrobeat star Davido's birthday is coming up soon and he would love to celebrate it specially this year

Although the crooner had already mentioned that he would be throwing a concert in Atlanta to celebrate his Big day, he shared fresh information

The singer went on his official Twitter page to reveal the big plans he has in store and would share more details soon

David 'Davido' Adeleke has been making plans for his birthday this year for quite some time now. The singer initially announced that he would celebrate his 32nd birthday in Atlanta, his second home.

In a new development, the twin dad went on Twitter to share with his fans that he would donate to orphanages and charity homes that help the young avoid drug abuse addiction. He stated that the amount would be N300 million and would release more details soon.

Davido wrote:

"Once again my birthday this year we Donating to ophanages and a charity that helps young people stay away from drug abuse & addiction. This year is N300m . Details to follow soon ❤."

The singer's announcement has served as a source of missed reactions from social media, who has a lot to say.

In 2021, the renowned singer celebrated his 29th birthday by initiating a charitable campaign. He invited friends and benevolent individuals to donate N1 million each.

This effort culminated in his David Adeleke Foundation (DAF) donating N237 million to 424 orphanages across Nigeria.

Netizens react to Davido's post

@lifeofolaa:

"The motto: WRBLO ❤️No fan of Davido worldwide will pass without leaving a like for the GOAT."

@_Nsznn:

"It’s orphanages. Not orphanages."

@YKoluwaseun9:

"Another Audio giveaway, just post your song link and go back to Tiktok."

@joyisBackAgain:

"Use charity gather pity again, we know who you are 😂😂."

@JoyisBackAgain:

"The street will never forget how you scammed the youth of their hard earned money , we are familiar with your game."

@it_Rutie:

"How about that Infinix phone, you don share am yet?"

@effizzzyy:

"Since that memecoin nonsense you lost all my respect dawg."

@_egungunn:

"I don't have 300 million but at least I will support businesses with 2 million on Davido's birthday. That's massive... we rise by lifting others here 🙌."

@palito

"All this one na strategy we know."

Davido celebrates in style

Nigerian singer Davido was in a joyous mood as his twins with Chioma have now turned one.

On October 9, 2024, the 30BG boss took to his official X page to share the good news with netizens. The birthday announcement was met with joy and celebration from fans congratulating Davio.

