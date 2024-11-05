Nigerian international superstar Davido wowed with preparations for his upcoming birthday party

The former DMW executive will add a year to his age on 21 November, and announced to fans the excitement of expect

Sharing a flier about his exclusive birthday bash, the twin dad made a list of musicians that would perform at his special event

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has announced a birthday performance.

The Afrobeat musician, who will be 32 on 21 November, said on Instagram that he will hold a concert to honour his birthday this year, with Odumodublvck, Ecool, Mayorkun, and a slew of other artists in attendance.

The singer who recently bought himself a 2024 Royce Rolls shared his excitement over the the birthday bash. He wrote on ins Instagram:

“21 November in ATL just got even CRAZIER!! Special guests just dropped, get your tickets while you can.”

Legit.ng reported that Davido seemed to have a high taste when it comes to the choice of his whips.

Davido's 2024 fully electric Roll Royce Spectre had arrived in Nigeria, and the video of what it looked like surfaced online. In a new development, the dealer, Mr Jay, who sold the car, took fans on a journey to see the interior, which allegedly cost an arm and leg.

In the recording, Mr Jay started showing off from the boot of the car, he noted that it has an extra key. He gave Lati, one of Davido's aide, the papers, and the keys.

adaikwerre:

"Keep StreaMING Awuke, from the world best unproblematic peaceful, David ❤️🔥. 001 for life ."

whitemanofficial:

"Wahala oooooooooo🔥🔥🔥 ITALIAN MUST OBEY !!!! BADEST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

peller089:

"OBO think say we don sleep."

heis_cody:

"Some people died in their sleep, but God woke us up again. Stop whatever you are doing. May God bless every hand that types Amen."

iamtrinityguy:

"Davido please do friends party in Nigeria too."

jacksonwellington91:

"Congratulations OBO baddest Sabi Man, more graces ahead of time lovely."

Burna Boy customises Rolls-Royce

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had gone a step further to brand his new Roll Royce, which was delivered recently.

He got a diamond spirt for the luxury ride, and the video surfaced online when it was being delivered.

It was carefully kept in a small box and taken to the singer's house, where it was fixed to his latest whip.

