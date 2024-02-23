Davido’s N300m Fund: Foundation Lists 427 Orphanages As Beneficiary, Gives Details on Disbursement
- Davido, through his Foundation, has shared more details about his N300 million donation to orphanages in the country
- David Adeleke Foundation listed the names of 427 orphanages in Nigerian eligible for the donation
- The recent updates come amid the mixed reactions that trailed the screenshot of the credit alert Davido shared online
Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido has once again silenced his critics amid the mixed reactions that trailed his N300 million donation to orphanages in the country as his Foundation recently dropped a more detailed update.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that actor Uche Maduagwu bashed Davido for posting a screenshot of the credit alert without mentioning the receiver or the giver.
Davido's Foundation confirms donation
In a statement recently released, the DMW label boss' David Adeleke Foundation (DAF) confirmed the singer credited their account with the sum of N300 million to be distributed to orphanages in Nigeria.
"Lock him up, throw the keys away": Davido finally reacts to drama between Peruzzi and Twitter troll
DAF also revealed the disbursement of the funds would commence soon, disclosing that 13986 children from 427 orphanages were eligible for the donation.
According to the statement released, each child would get N19,733.
The Foundation also provided the names of the 427 eligible orphanages.
Sharing the statement on his social media pages, Davido wrote:
"To our nation’s children, I remain grateful to be in a position to be able to help. Please accept my humble contribution. Together we shall shape a brighter future."
See the singer's post below:
Reactions as DAF gives update
Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:
favourbliss15:
"I be orphan ooo... Ma oga."
smiley_skinny:
"God bless you David."
phemzii:
"Talk and do more blessings SOG."
bawo_bodybuilder:
"Blessed is the hand that giveth."
"Back in action": Davido heads to the gym after eating seafood okra and fufu, flaunts his workout essentials
blessedcogency1:
"Remain blessed forever King David."
donflexx:
"A clear definition(motto) of we rise by lifting others TRANSPERENCY."
Davido reacts to Peruzzi and Troll's drama
Legit.ng previously reported that Davido sparked emotions online with his comment in response to Peruzzi dragging a handicapped Twitter user to court.
Davido, in response to the apology, shared a tweet asking Peruzzi to find a way to lock up the troll and he should throw away the keys to his cell.
"Musa Keys wondering which keys," a netizen said.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng