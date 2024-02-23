Davido, through his Foundation, has shared more details about his N300 million donation to orphanages in the country

David Adeleke Foundation listed the names of 427 orphanages in Nigerian eligible for the donation

The recent updates come amid the mixed reactions that trailed the screenshot of the credit alert Davido shared online

Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido has once again silenced his critics amid the mixed reactions that trailed his N300 million donation to orphanages in the country as his Foundation recently dropped a more detailed update.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that actor Uche Maduagwu bashed Davido for posting a screenshot of the credit alert without mentioning the receiver or the giver.

Davido's foundation reveals names of 427 orphanages to benefit from donations. Credit: @davido

Davido's Foundation confirms donation

In a statement recently released, the DMW label boss' David Adeleke Foundation (DAF) confirmed the singer credited their account with the sum of N300 million to be distributed to orphanages in Nigeria.

DAF also revealed the disbursement of the funds would commence soon, disclosing that 13986 children from 427 orphanages were eligible for the donation.

According to the statement released, each child would get N19,733.

The Foundation also provided the names of the 427 eligible orphanages.

Sharing the statement on his social media pages, Davido wrote:

"To our nation’s children, I remain grateful to be in a position to be able to help. Please accept my humble contribution. Together we shall shape a brighter future."

See the singer's post below:

Reactions as DAF gives update

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

favourbliss15:

"I be orphan ooo... Ma oga."

smiley_skinny:

"God bless you David."

phemzii:

"Talk and do more blessings SOG."

bawo_bodybuilder:

"Blessed is the hand that giveth."

blessedcogency1:

"Remain blessed forever King David."

donflexx:

"A clear definition(motto) of we rise by lifting others TRANSPERENCY."

