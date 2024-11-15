A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after opening a food outlet in the United Kingdom

In the trending video, the man showed off the fine shop where he would be making grilled foods and 'suya'

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok did not hesitate to applaud him in the comments

A Nigerian businessman has earned praises online after launching a food outlet in the United Kingdom.

He shared a video of his businessplace on TikTok and it garnered lots of comments and reactions from netizens.

Smart Nigerian man sells suya in UK Photo credit: @kolawoleajayi/TikTok.

Man opens shop for grilled foods, suya

Kolawole Ajayi shared an interesting video tour of his elegantly designed shop on TikTok, revealing the preparations for its grand opening.

He promised to serve mouth-watering grilled delicacies and traditional Nigerian 'suya', a food loved by many.

The video sparked massive reactions, with viewers rushing to congratulate Ajayi on his achievement.

Reactions trail man's suya shop in UK

The comments section on TikTok overflowed with praise, acknowledging his hard work and dedication to promoting Nigerian culture abroad.

@SirOku14 said:

"As soon as I touch down to London in December. I'm coming there."

@gwendolynjackson82 reacted:

"It's going to be wonderful. Congrats my friend. You deserve this. Hard work pays off."

@topflo said:

"Congrats! But make Naija ppl no spoil the vibe of the restaurant. We know as our ppl be."

@Monklizz said:

"Congrats uncle! Much more headed your way o sky is the limit."

@Bulldog999 reacted:

"Congratulations well done. Wish you more success. Hope one day I make it down there."

@Adebisi Lameed said:

"Congratulations. This is huge. You will forever be great. I am so happy."

@Elle__ said:

"Keep coming back to this post. So so proud of you, your story and journey needs to keep being shared to reach the masses. Proud to call you my friend, full of surprises and kindness. We gotchuuuuu."

@Bad B Studio said:

"About time luv2C my people do good, keep the market stall running tho, you got to be strategic."

@KatieMarieCooper said:

"Congratulations! I live on the your stalls street. It’s been amazing watching it grow over the past 2 years from a few staff to lots of staff and lots of chairs, now a shop! Well done."

@ijiti777 said:

"So happy for you, you showed hard work pays, yours is the example we need in our communities. May God continue to bless the work of yours hands. Well done."

@Mosofine Shops added:

"This is a beautiful thing. You work so hard to please the people. Hot or spicy you already they’re going to like it, because of the passionate nature of your whole self, you have won the hearts!"

