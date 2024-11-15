Daniel Regha is the latest social media influencer to react to Pastor Adeboye's comment about the naira and dollar conversion

The X influencer seemingly accused the RCCG leader of siding with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration

Daniel Regha's tweet has further stirred up the ongoing debate going on social media over Pastor Adeboye's statement

Social media influencer Daniel Regha has criticised Pastor EA ADeboye over his comment about the naira and dollar conversion amid the country's economic downturn.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), aka Daddy, GO, credited the country's current exchange rate stability to divine intervention, adding without God’s grace, the naira could have dropped to ₦10,000 to $1.

Daniel Regha advises Nigerian pastors to stay away from politics. Credit: danielregha/pastoradeboye

Source: Instagram

Daniel Regha reacts to Pastor Adeboye's statement

Daniel Regha, who recently rated Wizkid's new song in a tweet, claimed the clergyman was quick to stage a protest against former president Goodluck Jonathan's administration while choosing to praise the current government.

He also queried how prayer had helped keep naira stable.

"Pastor Adeboye who was quick to stage a one million-man protest against Jonathan's govt is praising Tinubu's administration? It's the height of hypocrisy. How did prayers help the naira? Same naira that has greatly devalued due to the incompetence of the present govt? Again, he talks about how billions of naira was spent on govt-owned refineries & it didn't work. If this was the case, why is that of Dangote functioning? Same Dangote refinery that intends to sell petroleum products to Nigerians at a high price. Let him speak the truth," he wrote.

See Daniel Regha's tweet below

In another tweet, Daniel Regha urged Nigerian pastors to stay away from politics.

"Nigerian pastors should stay away from politics; They're too biased & bring unnecessary disrespect to the Christian community," he wrote.

See his tweet below:

Reactions to Daniel Regha's tweet

Read the comments below:

Paul_Uba_:

"Adeboye is a politician. As the leader of the religious arm of the APC, he prays for his followers for "god" to provide basic social amenities for them, and dines with his fellow politicians who are withholding same basic amenities. He wins both ways. Smart politician!"

nuggetman1_:

"To be honest it’s high time they begin to speak the truth."

Cios_ike:

"The day I understand that church is a money making factory, that's the day I started to grow financially."

