Nigerian singer Dammy Krane is at it again as he goes online to pen an open letter to Mr President

The singer, who has made a habit of calling out Davido via his social media platform, asked President Tinubu to investigate Tagbo's death

The singer also went on to write some other things that involved Seyi Tinubu, triggering reactions from social media

Nigerian social media personality and singer Dammy Krane has made headlines again, involving the presidency.

For the longest time now, Dammy Krane has blamed Afrobeat singer David 'Davido' Adeleke for the demise of his friend, Tagbo, who allegedly died from excessive alcohol consumption in 2017.

Ever since, Krane has constantly blamed the singer for his death, which led to his arrest some months ago. As soon as he got out, he resumed dragging the singer.

This time, he called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubi to please look into the case as some "oppressors" were covering it up with money.

Krane's post surprised many, who seemed to have had enough of his dramatic online display. In another post, the singer insinuated that Seyi Tinibu, the president's son, would be the next to rule the country.

@PafectGentuBist:

"Whoever that will be the next governor no worries me. None of us will see the next 150 years. Period."

@babafolorunsho:

"Lol davido really do this guy wicked."

@olugbas1:

"I know lagosians are mumu, their eye still never open."

@ebuka_david_fx:

"We no go still stream your gbedu."

@tosyn_royal:

"Okay, Son for Governor, father for President, daughter Iyaloja of Nigeria, wife First Lady of the country. Oya na. And we said we don’t want Tinubu government."

@motherland1_009:

"Poverty no good."

