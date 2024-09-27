A Nigerian influencer, Ajebo Danny, has taken to X to lament after dollars he presented abroad were rejected

He said stores in Singapore refuse to take some of the dollar notes he brought from Nigeria and explained why

Mixed reactions have trailed the incident as people comment on writings on dollar and naira notes

X influencer Ajebo Danny has expressed displeasure after some dollar notes he presented in Singaporean stories were not accepted.

Danny displayed some 100-dollar bills as he lamented.

According to Danny, a Bureau De Change (BDC) agent had written on the dollar notes, hence their rejection.

Danny wrote:

"Stores in singapore rejected a couple dollar notes i tendered because apparently someone at the BDC in Nigeria thought it was a good idea to write on the dollar note.

"Nigerians will embarass you 🤦🏻‍♂️."

His outcry sparked mixed reactions on the social media platform.

See his tweet below:

Netizens divided over the rejected dollar notes

@sunnshyn01 said:

"CBN gave a memo two months ago to return all dollar bills with mark, ink, writing etc on them.

"I was lucky that my BDC plug called and hinted me on this, else I would have been holding some notes that can’t be utilized…"

@Oforma19 said:

"How would anyone compare Nigeria to Singapore, Nigeria is the only country where someone spent 6 months in a rented apartment while over 250 million Nigerians were all fooled thinking that young man was in prison."

@PrinceSomorin said:

"It’s not illegal to write on dollar bills. However it is to deface them. I’ve never had dollar refused in over three decades except when turn AND majority of the pieces were torn.

"I think the merchants in Singapore were overly critical."

@Its_Yhettyqueen said:

"Why write on notes abeg?

"Dem think say na naira 😭."

@Elkrosmediahub said:

"Lmao! I always look at them individually before doing transfers to them here. Especially if I’m traveling with the cash.

"I suffered this rubbish in Dubai, and learnt from that experience."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the CBN had crashed the dollar and set new rates for banks.

CBN directs banks on old dollar denominations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that CBN had sent a message to commercial banks on old and smaller dollar denominations.

The apex bank said in a circular signed by its Director of the Currency Operations Department, Ahmed Umar, that its market intelligence revealed the continued rejection of the affected dollar notes, describing it as unacceptable.

The bank said it would not hesitate to sanction DMBs or authorized dealers who refuse to accept old series of or lower denominations of US dollar bills from their customers. Vanguard reports that the bank warned dealers against defacing the dollar bills.

