Ashmusy has emotionally recounted the things her family went through before she hit fame and stardom

In an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, she was in tears as she spoke about the things said about her on social media

Her video sparked reactions among fans who also shared their views about her utterance and what they believe about the skit maker

Social media influencer Amarchi Amusi, better known as Ashmusy, has opened up about her troubling childhood and what her family passed through.

The skit maker was a guest on media personality Chude Jideonwn's podcast, where she also spoke about the criticism and backlashes she has gotten on social media.

Skit maker Ashmusy speaks about her trolls. Photo credit@ashmusy

According to her, she cannot date a politician and cannot do runs just to survive. She noted that she was taken aback when it was rumoured that she was dating Dino Melaye.

Ashmusy speaks about her family

According to the lady, who was slammed by social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, she grew up in a room and parlour.

She mentioned that they had 20 people staying in the room while she was growing up. The skit maker, who bought a car for her mother also added that loan sharks used to come to their shop and house every morning to take their properties.

Ashmusy further explained that her mother couldn't pay back the loan she borrowed, and they harassed her family for that.

The content creator also noted that she could spend N5000 in a semester when she was in school because her mother couldn't afford to give her much.

How fans reacted to Ashmusy's video

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by the skit maker. Here are some of the comments below:

@laidethe1st:

"When a woman achieves success, too often it's attributed to rumors or assumptions that she 'slept her way' to the top. This mindset undermines women’s hard work, talent, and dedication, reinforcing harmful stereotypes and diminishing their accomplishments. It’s time to normalize celebrating women’s achievements on the same terms as men’s—based on skill, ambition, and perseverance. Let’s break down these biases and recognize success for what it truly is."

@findtitilayoobileye:

"Only girls that a truly on their way to greatness can understand this interview. If you are finding some information difficult to understand, it is ok. Other peoples journey really aint for your understanding, if you can learn, learn, if you cant, just move on."

@blessyy_blessyn:

"Even for honest interview,she go still lie believe her at ur own risk."

@el_kruz:

"You guys are wild."

@adedejisandrachioma:

"She is a very hardworking girl."

@i.am.precious____:

"She went to Madonna and she Dey claim poor ."

@kcee_clothings:

"Dino is a divorcee for long, he can date or marry her, there is nothing wrong with that. I beg make una live this girl. Hustle runs in her blood."

@chelles_desserts:

"Sometimes parents make sacrifices to give their children better opportunities and a better life,so make all of una rest"

@officialdrugqueen:

"Hey you guys should calm down ooo. Ashmusy is a smart and intelligent lady who graduated with first class in the department of anatomy. When she was in her final year I was in my 100level so I knew her then and her friends."

Ashmusy shares her worth

Legit.ng reported that the social media influencer, had stated what she was worth monthly while granting an interview on Tell your Story podcast.

In the video, she noted that if a man wants to appreciate her, the man must give her between N5 million to N10 million.

The influencer also noted that she used to fall into the hands of broke men, despite the fact that she has met a lot of rich men.

