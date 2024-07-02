Social media influencer, Ashmusy, has stated what she is worth monthly while granting an interview on Tell your Story podcast

In the video, she noted that if a man wants to appreciate her, the man must give her between N5 million to N10 million

The influencer also noted that she used to fall into the hands of broke men despite the fact that she has met a lot of rich men

Social media influencer, Amarachi Amusi, better known as Ashmusy, has stirred massive reactions after she stated what she makes monthly.

Ashmusy was a guest on the Tell your Story podcast, she said that she makes between N5million to N65 million monthly.

According to the lady, who celebrated after hitting 1million fans, she has met many rich men in her life and a lot of them also approach her with the intention to date her.

Ashmusy shares what a man must give her

Speaking further, the influencer, stated that if a man wants to appreciate her, the person must give her between N5 million to N10million before she can know that she was appreciated.

Explaining further, the influencer, who gave her mother a new car, regretted that it was only broke men that she gets to date, despite the calibre of people, who approach her.

Reactions trail what Ashmusy said about money

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans about Ashmusy's speech. Here are some below:

@tyger_ace:

"The distance between 5m to 65m per month pretty shows you’re lying."

@chiwetaebenezer:

"Cancel Ashmusy."

@spaco3point5:

"As it stands now, she no fit get client again because they will be like so this girl fit gō chop my money still no Dey sorry oO! I better deal with someone else.. #AshmuThief #AshmuScame.'

@big__daann:

"Did Tinubu approve this girl ?"

@saint_lucky_cosine:

"Decayed value system."

@http.grew2fas:

"Saida Boj don inspire this one o."

@nero_jamz:

"Can't you leave 1m for fine gal ??"

@big_odogwu_:

"Or you stole?"

@bhawalyonheart37:

"Una sure say this girl normal like this tiff persona way they beg for one million."

