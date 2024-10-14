Popular Nigerian influencer Ashmusy added some sparkle to the timeline following the new home she bought for her mother

In a video shared on her Instagram, Ashmusy's mum was seen walking into a sparkling mansion as the influencer announced that the house was for her

On hearing the good news, the elderly woman lifted her voice in praise to thank her crater for blessing her with her children

Popular Nigerian influencer Amarachi Amusi, popularly known as Ashmusy, has helped her mother move into her new home after purchasing a lovely house for her.

She resorted to Instagram to say that she had always promised her mother that she would buy a property in Lekki.

Ashmusy recalled how her mother used to go around begging for rent in the past, as well as other acts of sacrifice she had made for her children's comfort.

The influencer thanked God for granting her the power to fulfil the pledge. She further wished for all mothers to live long enough to enjoy the rewards of their hard work and sacrifices.

A video she shared showed her mother overjoyed and excited about her new home. They took a tour around the building, surveying its well-furnished rooms and halls.

She shared the video on Instagram, writing:

"My mom has gone from begging around for rent to owning a home in Lekki Lagos thankyou Jesus for giving me the ability to fufil this promise.

"Remembering how this woman will sleep at the edge, the wood side of our tiny bed so we can sleep well makes me tear up everytime 🥹 I'm just gonna say thankyou Jesus. May our mothers live long to enjoy the fruit of their labor, amen."

Ashmusy spurred reactions online

officialsarahmartins:

"Congrats Ash money… May your children do same for you."

kene_st_patrick:

"More blessings coming your way mama❤️congratulations 🥂 Ash nwa may your own children do the same for you amen."

bulkyspark:

"girl child is the gold gone r those days men hunt for male child now they know best CONGRATULATIONS keep blessing ur mum."

naijabrandinfluencer:

"Congratulations Ashmoney for a reason. I tap into this testimony."

rejoice.johnson.12:

"One day I will buy my own mom a house. Congratulations to ur mom she's eating d fruits of her labour,"

Ashmusy shares her success story

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ashmusy revealed in an interview that she owns multiple successful businesses and has even had top Nigerian celebrities such as Regina Daniels influence for her.

She opened up on how she did not have a rosy Upbringing even though her mother tried her best not to make them feel poor.

However, despite living in a face-me-i-face-you house with 10 people for 20 years, she now owns different houses.

