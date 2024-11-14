Toke Makinwa, a Nigerian media personality and show host, has been trending online since a video of her recent interview surfaced

The media sweetheart who recently clocked 40 years old and had a private exquisite white party shared her relationship deal-breakers

Toke made such strong points that many users in the online space agreed with her; however, some naysayers also gave their inputs

Toke Makinwa, a Nigerian actress, media host, and entrepreneur, has made it to the front line of blogs after expressing herself regarding relationships.

It will be recalled that Toke Makinwa threw the media off-balance during her birthday Thanksgiving, as many assumed that the socialite had tied the knot.

What Toke said about deal-breakers

In a video trending online, Toke Makinwa was interviewed by Madam Joyce, a UK podcaster, notable for interviewing people in the creative space.

On the show, she shared her relationship deal-breakers. According to her, the way a man talks about his ex sends a message to her. Toke noted that a man who speaks ill of his ex is a red flag.

She added that If he speaks too much about his ex, it means he is yet to get over her. Her comments on the show resonated with many fans online, who shared their opinions.

How fans reacted to Toke's interview

Toke Makinwa sits on Shaun’s leg during visit

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Toke Makinwa shared her admiration for BBNaija Wanni's love interest, Shaun, on an episode of "The Buzz."

However, fans have reacted massively to her actions after spotting Shaun during her visit to the Big Brother Naija house.

