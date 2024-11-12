Actress Georgina Ibeh came hard for some of her colleagues whom she contacted for movie roles but they gave her conditions

She stated that some of these movie stars usually ask her the actors and actresses she would feature in her movie after she had paid them

Georgina expressed anger as she spoke about her journey in Nollywood and how she had to work her way to the top

Nollywood actress Georgina Ibeh has shared her displeasure about how some of her colleagues behave in the industry.

According to the film star, whenever she reaches out to some of her colleagues to feature in her movie, they will ask her the actors that will be in the film.

While she said she doesn't mind their request, she went berserk after she got suggestions from these actors on the names she should feature in her film.

Georgina read out a message that an actress sent to her co-producer to buttress her point. She said it was unacceptable because she paid the actors and actresses big money.

Georgina Ibeh shares her Nollywood journey

The role interpreter spoke about how she grew her career in the movie industry from scratch. She noted that she used to go for auditions although she has no issues with people who gained fame quickly.

She also asked her colleagues who wanted to choose who she would feature in her movie to desist from it.

Watch her video below:

Reactions as Georgina Ibeh drags her colleagues

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Georgina Ibeh's video below:

@officialujuokoli:

"Why you come pull wig ehhhh fine geh? oya no vex, wear your wig back. This matter long o."

@bryanemmanuel101:

"I don’t have a problem with anyone asking who they are working with. What I have a problem with is telling the producer to use their preferred actor. So it means that the producer should decast the original cast cos of them. That’s removing food from the actors mouth and that is witchcraft where I come from."

@janemena:

"No wonder we hardly see new faces in a lot of movies. Preferred actor no want another preferred actor. It’s well o."

@mike_uchegbu:

"Professionalism no dey show for face oooo, na for inside talk you go know! Next time tag those actors."

Georgina Ibeh flies her mum abroad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Georgina Ibeh has sparked sweet reactions on social media after sharing some updates with her fans.

Apparently, the movie star went the extra mile in making her mother happy by taking her on a trip to Dubai.

Georgina stressed that it is important for her to take care of her family members before trying to impress the ‘streets’.

