Ivy Ifeoma, Paul Okoye's second wife, did not plan for the type of questions that were thrown at her during her recent live session

The new mum went online to do a cute make-up video and chit-chat with her fans but ended up answering unexpected questions about her man's ex-wife and his rift with his brother

Her response to some of the questions became a topic of conversation online as many shared their opinions

Paul Okoye's second wife and new mum, Ivy Ifeoma, had some time away from her child and decided to spend it online with her fans in a Question and Answer session.

Recall that Ify recently welcomed a baby girl with Paul Okoye on the morning of November 1, 2024, after the music star took to his official Instagram page to announce the news to his fans.

Paul PSquare's Boo Ivy Ifeoma speaks on her relationship with the singer. Credit: @ivy_zenny

A trending video of Ivy with Paul's older kids also warmed the hearts of many, who commended her for her patience and love towards her step-kids.

Ifeoma's chaotic live session

In a new development, Ifeoma went live on Instagram while doing her makeup and got to answer questions from her fans. One asked how she felt about Paul celebrating his ex-wife, Anita, on her birthday, to which Ify said there was nothing wrong.

Another fan asked if she would be mean to her man's kids, which prompted her to insult the fan who asked the question. Another asked her about her man's squabble with his twin brother, to which she said, "It is what it is."

Watch the video here:

How many reacted to Ifeoma's clip

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@onyiinyeeeee:

"Genz mom😂😂😂nah she fit Una."

@official_bee_honey:

"Is she supposed to even answer."

@east_africans:

"Her break up/divorce with Paul will be so dramatic. She loves to address things so is Paul. Oh well all the best."

@officialgwen25:

"Tbvh you don’t have to answer go and learn from Chioma."

@joynnk0512:

"Real definition of Genz wife😂😂my dear enjoy the money wey you meet jare."

@amyberry83:

"Nobody actually cares, mk una no dey bring ur matters online."

