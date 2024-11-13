Media personality Itohan has shared her displeasure at how Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere have been displaying their love life publicly

She described their acts of love as boring and said that she felt uncomfortable watching Femi give Veekee flowers on stage at The Future Awards

Several netizens agreed with Itohan and they said that the show off by Veekee seemed off, however, a few people were indifferent

Media personality Itohan has shared her take on the regular display of affection by fashion designer Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere.

She said she does not mind being called a hater but Veekee and Femi have the most forced love on social media. Besides, she said they were very uninteresting.

Itohan said the love stories of other couples will make one to giggle, scream, and even smile while watching them. However, she stated that Veekee's own seemed forced as if she wanted everyone to know she was in a happy marriage.

Some X users hoped that Veekee was truly happy in her marriage while others said she was simply creating content and making money off it.

See Itohan's tweets below:

Reactions as Itohan drags Veekee James

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Itohan's tweet on Veekee James below:

@missangeljames:

"I hope they love each for real."

@Flygyal_shanti:

"That one is their family business."

@Olah19619561:

"Love is work. It's not videography with edits & retakes. Inside love, there's no time to be setting up camera. The moments are caught unintentionally by bystanders."

@lekzyreal40:

"I hope they won’t come back to say pls respect our privacy after all these things."

@Flygyal_shanti:

"They respect my own privacy?"

@okereuzo:

"It's just content... stop palpitating already."

Sophia reacts to Veekee James' husband's surprise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the decision of Veekee James' husband, Femi Atere, to surprise her with flowers while hosting The Future Awards has gotten several reactions online.

Tchidi Chikere's first wife, Sophia Williams, has also joined the list of netizens who have something to say about Veekee James and her husband.

Sophia shared the similarities between her current union and that of the fashion designer, which got several comments online.

