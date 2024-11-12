The decision of Veekee James' husband Femi Atere to surprise her with flowers while hosting The Future Awards has gotten several reactions online

Tchidi Chikere's first wife Sophia Williams has also joined the list of netizens who have something to say about Veekee James and her husband

Sophia shared the similarities between her current union and that of the fashion designer, which got several comments online

Nollywood actress Sophia Williams has noted that her second marriage is like of fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, and her husband Femi Atere.

Tchidi Chikere's 1st wife Sophia shares her take on Veekee James' marriage. Image credit: @divalioussophia1, @veekee_james

However, Sophia said the only difference is that she does not flaunt hers on social media. Her comment was spurred by Femi's decision to surprise Veekee James with flowers on stage while she was hosting The Future Awards on Sunday night, November 10, 2024, in Lagos.

Femi's action sparked mixed reactions on social media as some people felt his action was unprofessional. Others also said Femi was simply showing affection toward his wife publicly.

Sophia was the first wife of filmmaker Tchidi Chikere. They are both divorced and have remarried different partners.

Reactions to Sophia's take on Veekee James

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Sophia Williams' comment on Veekee James and her husband below:

@kij007:

"A lot of people tbh. Truth is, most people that are enjoying marriage are doing it quietly."

@firstlady_ego_oyibo:

"It’s the battle of couples. Who will win the most PDA of the year."

@just_ognatty1:

"Nigeria women love relationship and marriage too much."

@tiffanysfab:

"They are not showing off they are content creators, are you a content creator?"

@dr_chidominica:

"And you’re now showing us to prove what point exactly? Omo be like Veekey Dey torment Una sha."

Veekee James' husband gives her flowers

Earlier. Legit.ng reported that Veekee James and her husband stole the spotlight at a recent award night in Lagos with their loved-up display.

A video showed the moment Femi Atere joined his wife, Veekee James, who was the host on the stage, to present her flowers.

The display between the lovebirds in public has stirred up comments about their marriage, as some netizens suggested they were going overboard.

