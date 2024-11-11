Veekee James and her husband stole the spotlight at a recent award night in Lagos in Lagos with their loved-up display

A video showed the moment Femi Atere joined his wife, Veekee James, who was the host on the stage, to present her flowers

The display between the lovebirds in public has stirred up comments about their marriage, as some netizens suggested they were going overboard

Fashion designer Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere have caused uproar with their public display of affection at an event in Lagos.

In the video, which has since circulated on social media, Veekee James, who was the host at the Future Awards Africa 2024, was unexpectedly joined on stage by her husband Femi in a romantic move.

The fashion designer's husband surprised her with flowers before going on to share a kiss with his wife in front of the audience.

Watch video of Veekee James and her husband on stage below:

Recall that Veekee James made her introverted husband act the role of a bus conductor in a bid to promote singer Spyro's song.

People react to Veekee James' video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

styleworldfeature1:

"Common...learn to separate work from home affairs now, when cythnia climb stage give ebuka flower or kiss before or Toyosi give Daniel flower for stage....small small...see as you find validation, are you guys not happy for me...see as you shout am before the audience remember to respond...lo calm down babygirl."

celebritysalesboi:

"I think this is getting too much but who am I to tell them what works for both of them…."

pipers__kitchen:

"This is unnecessary 😒 I love em both but."

qween_latyphat:

"No b house una 2 comot from?"

limah_babii:

"Oh my God e sure for me say na veekie James bring up this idea."

pat_ozom:

"This one na by force love on people fave."

Veekee James speaks about her ex

Legit.ng previously reported that Veekee James opened up on how her ex-boyfriend deceived and cheated on her despite all she did for him.

In a chat with Pastor Bolaji Idowu, Veekee noted that she travelled from Akwa Ibom, where she was schooling, to Lagos with her ex-boyfriend's mother to shop for him.

She bought some items needed for the beauty shop she opened for him. Her ex-boyfriend had offered her some portions of the revenue from the business, but she turned it down.

