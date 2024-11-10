MC Oluomo's son King West, has publicly congratulated him on his recent appointment as the NURTW's National President

MC Oluomo was announced as appointed president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, or NURTW on November 9

King West, in an Instagram post, caught the attention of the country following the manner he bragged after his father

King West, the son of the new National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) president, Musiliu Akinsaya, well known as MC Oluomo, has congratulated his father on his new position.

On Saturday, November 9, Legit.ng announced that MC Oluomo has emerged as the NURTW's new National President.

Prior to his election as National President, MC Oluomo served as the chairman of the NURTW Lagos State Chapter.

In response to his father's victory, King wrote in his Instagram account that he is now officially the son of NURTW Nigeria's president. Congratulating his father, he praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a since-deleted post, he claimed that he and his family now rule the entire country, not just Lagos.

"I am now officially the son of the president of NURTW Nigeria. Congratulations dad!! It's official. Thank you, Mr President, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Nah, the country wey dey control now, no be only Lagos again. See my pop smile. The beast."

See his post below:

Netizens react to King West's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

veevogee:

"They made the country their personal affairs. Meanwhile, we no longer see I’m BATIFIED, are they now all HUNGRYFIED??"

kennedyexcel:

"Papa and pikin na gangster werey na only Lagos state una dey control, Your papa no go fit try am for Aba or Onitsha…."

_____lade:

"The fact that you know say your papa nah beast and you are proud of it m, toor Eyin niu Olorun niu."

zevigins:

"I like Tinubu for one thing, he is so generous with his dealings, for example check the hardship that is currently going on in Nigeria, everyone dey collect wotowoto, there is nothing like ethnicism, tribalism, nepotism, favouritism, religionism or traditionalism when it comes to this hunger. Abeg Tinubu you be man, please accelerate the hunger further so that we can have sense in 2027."

onyinyechukwu______:

"Let me break it down for people who don’t understand, it means they will be handling election materials. Do with this information however you like."

golden_girlsgirl:

"You and your papa deserves a hot plate of mouth watering pepper soup, for celebration."

How MC Oluomo won 2nd term as NURTW chairman

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), have re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos state chairman.

The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed on Thursday, November 30, at the state's union secretariat, Agege, The Nation reported.

Reacting, Akinsanya thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state; Ore-led national body of the union, and other stakeholders for standing by him during the crisis.

