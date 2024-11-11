Davido's performance alongside some other Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's birthday party in Lagos has become a topic of debate on social media

Legit.ng recalls that Davido, KCee and Zlatan Ibile were among those who headlined the lavish birthday party, which had Obi Cubana and Nkechi Blessing in attendance

Amid criticism over Davido's performance, actor Yemi Solade seemingly defended the DMW label boss

A man identified as Ossai Ovie Success has stirred debate online after he voiced his disappointment at Pastor Tobi Adegboyega for inviting music star David Adeleke Davido to his birthday party in Lagos.

Ossai, who described Pastor Tobi's action as an embarrassment to the gospel, advised him to ask God for forgiveness.

Yemi Solade seemingly defends Pastor Tobi, Davido Credit: realyemisolade/davido/tobiadegboyega

"However, I didn't feel the Holy Spirit's presence, as the party was inconsistent with pastoral values. As the founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's actions appeared unrighteous, embarrassing the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ," he wrote in part.

He added that the pastor should have invited Gospel musicians instead of inviting the likes of Davido and KCee.

Yemi Solade, others react

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from Nollywood actor Yemi Solade, among others who shared their opinions about Ossai Success' criticism. Read the reactions below:

realyemisolade:

"Is DAVID ADELEKE not a CHILD OF GOD and a FELLOW CHRISTIAN?"

olegbojamesjnr:

"Live your life and let others live theirs. How do you know is unholy?"

lufiks077's profile picture

lufiks077:

"If Davido pay tithes for your church you go collect, Christianity and cult for Africa no difference."

k_dammy01

"When you are tobi agree say him be pastor ? That pastor wey dey him name na just alias."

kmogr_ltd:

"Assistant Jesus Christ have spoken... Otele! Go and read about the times of Jesus Christ on Earth... You talk too many rubbish Ovie whatever you call yourself!"

hrmkenney:

"Did Pastor Tobi tell him he is working for God and more so who employ you pipu to work for God sef.he dey do his life you dey vex if he like make he call awilo na his birthday.Pastor na profession if you don’t know ,just know now and leave."

