MC Oluomo Sworn In as NURTW National President In Abuja
FCT, Abuja - Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo has been sworn in as the national president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).
Legit.ng recalls that following his emergence as national president, MC Oluomo urged NURTW members to maintain peace and forgive those who wronged him, asking them to do the same.
MC Oluomo was sworn in in Abuja at the NURTW national secretariat on Monday, November 11.
As reported by TheCable, Tajudeen Agbede, and Akeem Adeosun were sworn in as vice-president, south-west and trustee.
The former chairman of the Lagos chapter of the NURTW emerged as the union’s national president at the zonal secretariat along the Osogbo/Ikirun road in Osun state on Saturday, November 9.
MC Oluomo was the sole candidate in the election in which delegates from the four southwest states—Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, and Ekiti—participated.
Akinsanya thanked the NURTW members and his supporters for electing him as their president.
Speaking after the swearing-in, he said:
“I promised to lead the union to a greater height with the help of almighty Allah.”
MC Oluomo’s son brags as he congratulates father
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that MC Oluomo's son, King West, publicly congratulated him on his recent appointment as the NURTW's national president.
MC Oluomo was appointed president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers on November 9.
King West, in an Instagram post, caught the attention of the country following the manner he bragged after his father's appointment
