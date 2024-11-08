Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman has furiously spoken against cab driver Stephen Abuwatseya's apology video to Alex Ikwechegh

It was reported on October 28 that Ikwechegh assaulted the Bolt driver who came to deliver a parcel at his Abuja mansion

VDM and his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, fought for Stephen's compensation as the TikToker shared the hurdles they went through to achieve that

Nigerian social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has expressed his anger at the turn of events between Stephen Abuwatseya and House of Representatives member Alex Ikwechegh, who represents ABA North/South of Abia State.

Stephen Abuwatseya, an e-hailing driver, apologised to Alex Ikwechegh for assaulting him during an altercation during a package delivery.

In a video message issued to the press on Thursday, Abuwatseya apologised for provoking Ikwechegh and asked Nigerians for forgiveness. He also advised everyone to get past the incident.

On October 28, Ikwechegh assaulted the Bolt driver who was delivering a box to him. In a viral video, Abuwatseya filmed the altercation at Ikwechegh's mansion in Maitama, Abuja.

The video showed the obviously enraged congressman repeatedly beating and cursing the driver after the latter asked him to step outside to collect a package of snails intended for delivery.

Following the event, Ikwechegh issued a public apology, recognising his acts and expressing regret for his conduct during the confrontation.

Verydarkman has played an active role in ensuring Stephen Abuwatseya either received justice and was duly compensated.

Verydarkman reacts to Stephen Abuwatseya's apology video

The socialite made a new video online narrating how he and his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, fought within their power to make Alex Ikwechegh pay for his reported wrongdoing.

VDM stated that Alex Ikwechegh and his friends contacted them to compensate the driver when the matter escalated on the Internet.

Verydarkman proposed that the cabbie be paid N20m and a car as compensation, though the Honorable suggested reducing it to N5 million and a car.

The TikToker claimed that the driver went behind their back to build a relationship with the honourable.

He, however, made known his disappointment over the new apology he believes was forced on the cabbie.

He highlighted that Stephen Abuwatseya chose to work against those who stood up to him during the heat of the matter.

Watch his video below:

See how netizens reacted to the video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

king_james12official:

"Funny enough the guy no even acknowledged VDM and Barrister Deji ooo. Some people are just too ungrateful."

vibe_d_pazi:

"He didn't even mention vdm and the lawyer who helped him. Do good at ur own risk."

chidi.godwin:

"You can have an issue with VDM's personality and presentation. You might even dislike him. That's fine.

"But you CAN'T deny the fact that he's doing an Amazing job! If you hate this guy and what he's doing, then YOU'RE MAD."

jossyblaiz:

"Werey dey teach us Lords prayer, you know how many years wey i spend for catechism class."

zaraleinadsignature:

"VDM should stop defending this kind of ungrateful humans😢 this is really disappo!nting."

jully__mk:

"In a country where the rich oppress the poor into apologising for being oppressed."

moralmore:

"To defend the poòr is the hardest job to do."

teezpapi:

"If they had made him disappear,would he be making this rubbish speech or apology?onye Ala."

