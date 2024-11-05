Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman joined the list of netizens to react to Baltasar Ebang Engonga's scandal

The Equatorial Guinea's finance boss' tape with over 300 women, including his brother's wife and cousin, leaked on social media

VDM pointed out things he noticed about the women who appeared in Baltasar's video as he dished out advice to married men

Nigerian social media critic Martins Vincent Otse aka Verydarkman, has weighed in on Equatorial Guinea's finance boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga's leaked tapes.

The director general of Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF) was under investigation for corruption when over 300 tapes of him with different women were found on his personal device and leaked to the public.

Verydarkman shared take on Equatorial Guinea’s Baltasar’s leaked tape. Credit: @verydarkman, @Baltazar Ebang Egongong/ Facebook

The leaked tapes revealed his 'relations' with the wife of the head of presidential security, his cousin, his brother's wife, a pregnant woman, and others.

VDM revealed that he has over 80 videos from the viral leaked clips and made known things he had observed about them

The online sensation noted that none of the women in the videos were forced or minors.

"As a matter of fact, the women were the ones adjusting the cameras and enjoying the moment. Those were people's wives, the president's daughter, and pregnant wives. There was no jazz, there was nothing."

He further claimed that the man didn't use his political influence to get the women to engage with him.

He advised married men to give their wives attention so that another man doesn't end up servicing their wives.

Listen to him talk below:

Nigerian rapper Phyno added to the buzz around Baltasar Ebang Engonga's sexual scandals.

Recall that the Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation boss has been embroiled in some controversy involving 300 women.

The hip-hop star made a critical observation about Baltasar's numerous videos as netizens shared their various takes.

