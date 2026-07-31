The UAE government published official requirements that foreign nationals must meet before obtaining a work or residence permit in the country

Two specific communicable diseases were named by UAE authorities as grounds for rejecting a permit application

The UAE government website contains a direct statement outlining the medical conditions that could affect a foreigner's eligibility

The United Arab Emirates has identified two health conditions that could prevent a foreigner from securing a work or residence permit in the country.

According to information published on the UAE's official government website, foreign nationals applying for either permit are required to be free of all communicable diseases. The government did not leave the requirement open to interpretation — it named specific conditions as examples of what could result in an outright rejection.

UAE lists 2 health conditions that may lead to work and residence permit rejection. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Anadolu/LEETHOVEN

Source: Getty Images

Diseases that could cost you UAE permit

The two health conditions the UAE highlighted are:

* HIV

* Tuberculosis (TB)

The statement on the UAE government website reads:

"In order to be able to obtain a work/residence permit, foreign nationals need to be free of all forms of communicable diseases such as HIV and TB."

The wording of the statement makes clear that HIV and TB are cited as examples rather than an exhaustive list, given the reference to "all forms of communicable diseases." However, both conditions are explicitly flagged as potential barriers to entry for those seeking to live or work in the UAE.

What this means for applicants

Foreign nationals going through the UAE's work or residence permit process are typically required to undergo a medical fitness examination as part of their application. Testing negative for the named diseases would form part of satisfying this requirement.

The policy applies broadly to foreigners regardless of nationality, meaning applicants from across Africa and other regions planning to relocate to the UAE for employment or residency purposes would need to account for this health screening in their preparations.

Canada warns foreigners with these medical conditions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Canadian government published four medical conditions that could lead to a foreigner's visa application being rejected.

According to the government, applicants with tuberculosis, syphilis, loss of physical or mental abilities, or unpredictable or violent behaviour may be denied entry if their condition poses a risk to public health or public safety.

Source: Legit.ng