Mykhailo Mudryk released a statement after his four-year doping ban was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport

Mudryk had been out of action since November 2024 after testing positive for meldonium, a substance banned in professional football

WADA played a key role in the process that led to the Ukrainian being cleared to return to professional football

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has spoken publicly for the first time after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in collaboration with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), overturned the four-year ban that had been imposed on him by the English Football Association.

The Ukrainian had been sidelined since November 2024, when he scored for Chelsea against Heidenheim in the UEFA Conference League.

Mykhailo Mudryk releases statement after he was cleared of doping charges. Photo by Daniel Kopatsch.

Source: Getty Images

Shortly after, in December 2024, he tested positive for meldonium, a substance classified as prohibited under anti-doping regulations. The FA handed him a four-year ban in April 2026, which he immediately challenged at CAS.

Mudryk's statement after doping clearance

Writing on his Instagram page, Mudryk confirmed he is now free to resume playing professionally.

“After a long battle, the four-year ban that was imposed on me has been rescinded, and I am free to resume my career with immediate effect,” he wrote.

The 24-year-old said the period had been the hardest stretch of his football career, while expressing deep gratitude to those who stood by him throughout the process.

“As I have always maintained from the outset of this case, I have never knowingly or intentionally taken any banned substance. My commitment to competing fairly and representing my club and country with professionalism and integrity has always been important to me,” he added.

Mudryk also singled out Chelsea for their support during the lengthy legal process, saying the club's backing meant a great deal to him.

With his ban now lifted, Mudryk's focus shifts entirely to returning to match fitness and reclaiming his place in Chelsea's squad.

He has not featured in competitive football for over eight months, meaning a period of physical conditioning will be required before he can be considered for selection.

Chelsea releases statement on Mudryk

Legit.ng previously reported that Chelsea published a statement after the English FA cleared Mykhailo Mudryk of all doping charges.

The Ukrainian has been out of action for 18 months, and the club is now focused on integrating him into the squad to get his career back on track.

Source: Legit.ng