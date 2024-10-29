The House of Representatives member Alex Mascot Ikwechegh who reportedly assaulted a Bolt Driver in Abuja, has apologise

Ikwechegh, during a plenary on Tuesday, October 29, said irrespective of the provocation, he should not have reacted in such a manner

The federal lawmaker was said to have slapped and insulted the e-hailing cab driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, in a viral video on Sunday, October 27

Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, a member of the House of Representatives, has issued a public apology for assaulting an e-hailing cab driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, in a viral video.

The incident occurred on Sunday, October 27, when Ikwechegh allegedly slapped and insulted Abuwatseya at his residence in Maitama, Abuja, after the driver asked him to collect a snail delivery himself.

Federal lawmaker apologised after assaulting a Bolt driver Photo Credit: alexmascot05

Source: Facebook

Bolt driver assault: How the incident started

Ikwechegh claimed the incident started as a misunderstanding and expressed deep regret for his actions, which he acknowledged fell short of the standards expected of a public official.

During a plenary on Tuesday, October 29, he apologized to Abuwatseya, his family, and the public, recognizing the distress and frustration caused by his words and actions.

The lawmaker also stated that he had explored alternative dispute-resolution methods with Abuwatseya and hinted that they had reached a respectful resolution. Ikwechegh committed to following through on this resolution and cooperating with the Nigerian Police investigation into the matter.

Bolt driver report Reps member to police

Abuwatseya had filed a petition against Ikwechegh, accusing him of grievous assault, abuse of power, attempted murder, and threat to life. The police have confirmed that Ikwechegh is undergoing questioning at the Maitama Divisional Headquarters.

Ikwechegh's apology follows widespread condemnation of his actions, with many calling for accountability.

In a viral video on Tuesday, the lawmaker said:

"I just want to state, once again, that I am human. Things were said, and those things were regretted. I apologise to all Nigerians. Regardless of the provocation, there should be no reason why I should react in that form."

See the video of his apology here:

Source: Legit.ng