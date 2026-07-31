The US Department of State had announced a major overhaul of visa services in Africa, moving routine visa processing from several diplomatic posts, including Abuja, to designated regional hubs from August 1, 2026

Nigeria and other affected countries had been instructed to use approved regional visa centres for future applications, while the US government said the move was aimed at improving security screening and efficiency

The State Department had clarified that the changes would not affect existing valid US visas or lead to the closure of any embassy or consulate across Africa

The United States Department of State has announced a major realignment of its visa services across Africa, moving routine visa processing from several diplomatic posts to designated regional hubs from August 1, 2026.

The change will affect several countries, including Nigeria, as the US government shifts visa operations from selected embassies and consulates to larger regional centres.

The US government announces fresh measures against birth tourism networks. Photo: Getty

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According to the State Department, the move is aimed at improving efficiency, strengthening security screening procedures and creating more consistent standards for visa assessment across the continent.

The department said the adjustment was part of its broader review of overseas operations and would allow resources to be directed towards what it described as America’s national interests.

Nigeria, Other African Countries Affected by Visa Realignment

The US listed Abuja among the diplomatic posts where routine visa services will be moved to regional hubs. Other affected locations include Antananarivo, Asmara, Bamako, Banjul, Brazzaville, Bujumbura, Conakry, Cotonou, Durban, Freetown, Gaborone, Harare, Juba, Libreville, Lilongwe, Lusaka, Maputo, Maseru, Mbabane, N’Djamena, Niamey, Nouakchott, Ouagadougou and Windhoek.

From August 1, citizens and residents of these countries who wish to apply for US visas will be required to schedule appointments and pay visa fees at designated locations responsible for handling regional applications.

The State Department clarified that the changes would not mean the closure of any embassy or consulate. It said affected diplomatic missions would continue providing other important services, including assistance to US citizens.

Lagos Listed Among Regional Visa Hubs

The US government identified 20 diplomatic locations that will serve as regional visa hubs for applicants across Africa.

The designated hubs include Lagos, Abidjan, Accra, Addis Ababa, Cape Town, Dakar, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Johannesburg, Kampala, Kigali, Kinshasa, Lome, Luanda, Malabo, Monrovia, Nairobi, Port Louis, Praia and Yaoundé.

Applicants whose countries are affected by the transition will need to apply through the appropriate regional hub depending on their visa category and location.

Types of US Visas Affected

The realignment covers all routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services.

For non-immigrant visas, the changes include tourist visas, business-related visas and petition-based categories.

Immigrant visa categories affected include immediate relative visas, family preference visas, employment-based visas, fiancé and fiancée visas, adoption cases, Diversity Visas and follow-to-join cases for refugees and asylum seekers.

The State Department advised applicants who already have appointments scheduled at affected posts to check their emails for specific instructions.

Current US Visas Will Remain Valid

The department assured visa holders that the changes would not affect existing valid US visas.

Applicants who have already paid visa fees at affected posts were advised to schedule their appointments before July 31, 2026, where applicable, as fees paid at posts offering limited services would not be refunded if appointments were not booked on time.

The US also noted that applicants could complete required medical examinations either in their home countries where approved panel physicians are available or at their designated regional visa hubs.

The department added that existing visa suspensions, visa bond requirements and immigrant visa pauses affecting certain nationalities would remain in place.

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump disclosed two security and compliance reasons behind the decision to place Nigeria on a fresh list of countries facing new United States travel restrictions, following the signing of a proclamation that tightens entry rules for nationals of several nations deemed high risk.

The proclamation, signed on Tuesday, December 16, expanded existing US travel controls to cover 15 additional countries, with Nigeria among those subjected to partial restrictions.

Source: Legit.ng