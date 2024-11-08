Prominent Nigerian lawyer Deji Adeyanju has publicly announced that his firm, Deji Adeyanju & Partners, is withdrawing from a case involving an alleged assault by an Abia State lawmaker

FCT, Abuja - Prominent Nigerian lawyer Deji Adeyanju has announced the withdrawal of his firm’s legal representation in a case involving alleged assault by an Abia State lawmaker.

The firm, Deji Adeyanju & Partners, made their stand known in a public statement issued on Friday, November 8.

Deji Adeyanju reacts decision by Abuja bolt drive to quite case against house of reps

Abia lawmaker assaults bolt driver in Abuja

Legit.ng had reported that a video surfaced showing Alex Ikwechegh, a member of the House of Representatives representing Aba North & South Federal Constituency, allegedly assaulting a Bolt driver.

The driver had arrived at the lawmaker's Maitama residence in Abuja to deliver a package where he encountered an unlikely situation.

The incident, which captured widespread attention, initially stemmed from a disagreement over a package delivery that escalated into a confrontation.

Adeyanju gives reason for suit withdrawal

The firm further detailed the reasons behind this decision and emphasised the importance of ethical standards in legal practice.

Adeyanju, who initially took on the case on a pro bono basis, stated that his firm first engaged with the matter after the alleged victim, Mr. Stephen Abuwatseye, approached them for legal support.

According to the statement, Abuwatseye sought redress for an alleged assault he claimed to have suffered, appearing visibly distressed when he arrived at the firm’s office on October 28.

After confirming his account, Adeyanju and his team took immediate legal steps to safeguard his rights, which led to the arraignment of the lawmaker.

However, in a recent development, Adeyanju’s firm has decided to step back from the case.

The statement reads,

"In view of recent developments and after careful consideration, we have made the decision to withdraw our legal representation in order to protect our professional integrity and maintain the highest ethical standard in the legal profession."

Abuja bolt driver apologises to Abia lawmaker

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abuja-based Bolt driver Stephen Abuwatseya has issued an apology to Abia State House of Representatives member, Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh.

In a surprising twist of events, a video surfaced where the driver was seen expressing regret for his role in the altercation, acknowledging that his actions may have provoked the lawmaker’s response.

