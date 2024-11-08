Abuja driver Stephen Abuwatseya apologized to Abia lawmaker Alex Ikwechegh after a viral altercation over a package delivery

The assault on the driver drew public outcry, with Ikwechegh’s threats against the driver sparking calls for his dismissal

Nigerians reacted strongly to the driver’s apology, with many speculating that he was pressured or intimidated into retracting his stance

In a surprising twist, Abuja-based Bolt driver Stephen Abuwatseya has issued an apology to Abia State House of Representatives member, Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh.

Legit.ng had reported that a video surfaced showing Alex Ikwechegh, a member of the House of Representatives representing Aba North & South Federal Constituency, allegedly assaulting a Bolt driver.

The driver had arrived at the lawmaker's Maitama residence in Abuja to deliver a package where he encountered an unlikely situation.

The incident, which captured widespread attention, initially stemmed from a disagreement over a package delivery that escalated into a confrontation.

The lawmaker was heard saying:

“Do you know who I am? I can make this man (driver) disappear from the whole of Nigeria, and nothing will happen."

The incident sparked widepread controversies as many Nigerians called for the immediate sack of the lawmaker for his ontoward behaviour to the driver.

Driver’s public apology

Weeks after, in a supprising twist of events, a video surfaced where the driver was seen expressing regret for his role in the altercation, acknowledging that his actions may have provoked the lawmaker’s response.

The bolt driver further asked Nigerians for understanding and urged unity.

His words:

“Good day, Nigerians, I had a misunderstanding with Rt. Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh a few days ago.

"I want to apologize to him for whatever I must have said or done to provoke him to that level of anger."

The driver also appealed to the public to move past the incident and focus on unity, adding,

“It’s not time for us to start dividing ourselves based on religion, tribes, or regions.

"We should actually come together, see how we can unite this nation, and move it forward.”

Abuwatseya referenced the importance of forgiveness, invoking the words from the Lord’s Prayer.

“Please, Nigerians, let’s forgive and forget. For there is no justice without forgiveness. Thank you very much.”

See the video here:

Nigerians react over appology of bolt driver

The driver's apology has sparked widespread reactions as Nigerians have taken to their social media X handle to express their opinion.

@flourish007 said:

"When a victim of a crime openly defends their influential abuser, it shows that there is no limit to what our politicians are capable of. They have managed to buy his conscience and birthright."

@ChuksEricE said:

"It's quite unfortunate 🤦"

@Statesman1010 said:

"Anything can happen in Nigeria...its obvious the guy has been threatened or brided to do this"

@Dgoldboss said:

"One of the reasons it's difficult helping Nigerians. They deserve what they get 99% of the time."

