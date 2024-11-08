Football is a universal language understood by both the young and old, male and female folks, and that explains why many are now venturing into the world of sports

Apart from its great earning potential, it is that one sport that fosters community engagement, growth and development

Not long ago, a couple of celebs announced that they now own football clubs; this includes Don Jazzy, D’banj, Tacha, Burna Boy and others

Football is a universal sport that unites the youth and even the older generation. Growing up, many young males dreamed of becoming world-class goal scorers.

In the present day, some Nigerian celebrities have also ventured into the business of scouting for players, as they announced that they have now become club owners.

Public figures on this list include Don Jazzy, D’banj, Tacha, and others, who will spotlighted in this piece. Journey with Legit.ng as we shed light on these stars with football clubs.

1. Don Jazzy launches his own football club

‘Supremos FC’ is one of the latest football clubs in town. A couple of weeks ago, Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy, whose real name is Micheal Collins Ajereh, sparked excitement on social media after he announced that he had just launched his football club.

The renowned music executive shared that Supremos FC has joined the Lagos Liga 2024. This astounding achievement brought smiles and hope to online users and football lovers.

This news came shortly after a foreign investor acquired his record label, Mavins.

2. Burna Boy launches his Football academy

Grammy Award winner Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, has launched a football academy with training centres in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

The impressive news of the singer's feat came as a shock to many of his fans. Details about the academy surfaced on social media in August 2024, informing the public that it is open to players ages 4 to 15 and between 16 and 21.

This adds to the list of businesses owned by the audacious music crooner.

3. D'banj joins the list of celebs with academies

Nigerian entertainer Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D'banj, has delved into the world of football, as he launched his own academy to the joy of his fans.

The singer recently announced the amazing news, adding that Nigerians could join his club for free. This came barely a few days after Don Jazzy launched his football academy.

It has also been reported that Don Jazzy's club and D'banj's football team will compete against other teams for the N50 million prize, the largest per-game prize in the Nigerian football league.

4. Tacha joins Lagos Liga

Nigerian reality TV star, influencer, and actress Natacha Akide, widely known as Tacha, has joined the list of celebrities who are now proud owners of football clubs—Tacha FC. Lagos Liga announced this on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

The news was posted on their official social media handle and declared to the public. A couple of job vacancies have also been listed for interested individuals.

Fans have commended Big Tee for making such a bold move in a male-dominated world. Her decision also generated widespread buzz on social media, and some received it with mixed feelings.

