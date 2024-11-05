Ademola Lookman has been in remarkable form since his transfer to Atalanta from the German club RB Leipzig

The marquee Nigerian striker was recently nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or and is in the running for the CAF Player of the Year award

A report recounting how Fenerbahçe coach, José Mourinho, missed out on signing the marquee Nigerian forward has surfaced

A recent report has detailed how Fenerbahçe coach, José Mourinho, missed the chance to sign Ademola Lookman during his time at RB Leipzig.

The marquee Nigerian forward, who has since become a fan favourite, was previously linked with a transfer to Mourinho's former club, AS Roma.

According to the reports, Roma, with Mourinho as their manager, had the opportunity to acquire the then-RB Leipzig star.

However, the club's chief scout, José Fontes, vetoed the signing. As reported by Roma Press, Lookman was offered to the Giallorossi just a few months before the team won the Conference League trophy.

While the club evaluated his skill set and potential, they ultimately had reservations about some of his attributes.

Fontes’ assessment stated, “In the defensive phase, he struggles to understand the game. I have concerns about his competitive mentality, confidence, and ability to perform under pressure. His performances are very inconsistent. There are better options available to us, and I would not recommend signing him.”

In hindsight, the decision by Roma's hierarchy may be viewed as disastrous, as Lookman has flourished into an elite player since his transfer to Atalanta.

The Nigerian forward has been instrumental in leading the Bergamo club to its first UEFA Europa League title at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Since the start of the current campaign, Lookman has contributed a staggering 12 goals in as many appearances, according to data from Fotmob.

As speculation mounts, Lookman is expected to leave Atalanta in the summer of 2025, while Mourinho has taken the helm at Istanbul club Fenerbahçe.

Lookman sinks Napoli

Lookman recently propelled Atalanta to a commanding victory against Italian Serie A powerhouse Napoli.

The versatile Nigerian forward found the back of the net with a stellar brace against Antonio Conte's side.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring with a brilliant volley before following up with a long-distance strike that beat Alex Meret just 10 minutes later.

Lookman sets next target

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lookman's next target is to help the Super Eagles qualify for the 2025 AFCON and 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The forward comes off as a somewhat reserved person, who colleagues and managers have praised for his dedication and discipline.

The Eagles need one point to qualify for AFCON 2025 after CAF awarded them three points and three goals over the Libya airport saga, but face a difficult task in the World Cup qualifiers after only three points from the opening four games.

