Singer D'banj, aka Koko Master, is the latest Nigerian to become a football club owner after Don Jazzy

The music star recently announced the good news and shared details of how Nigerian players could join his new football club

D'banj's announcement has stirred excitement among Nigerians, especially football lovers, as many hailed the singer

Barely a few days after ace producer and Mavin label boss Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, moved from the music industry into the world of football to start his newest venture, Supremos Football Club, his former associate and singer Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, aka D'banj has also joined the trailed.

D'banj, on Wednesday, October 23, stirred excitement among Nigerian football lovers after he announced the launch of his football club name, Koko FC.

Like Don Jazzy's club, D'banj's football team will compete against other teams for the N50 million prize, the largest per-game prize in the Nigerian football league.

Sharing how footballers could join his new club, D'banj wrote via his X handle,

"Koko FC is now recruiting ⚽ Upload a 1-minute video of your skills on the pitch to The Cream platform. The top voted players each week will be picked, and we’ll meet up on the pitch for a physical game to select the team! Show us what you've got! Koko Ah Koko @Koko__Fc OoooSsssHEee 💥."

See D'banj's tweet below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that D'banj was criticised for dancing with a lady young enough to be his daughter.

Fans hail D'banj

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

Pa_Chijo:

"Na Football academy all of una won dey run now Abi??? Make una make sure say those innocent kids are properly taken care of and not molested ooo."

MuizAdeyeye:

"In case you need a coach. Here I am."

PoojaMedia:

"Koko FC. 🇳🇬 Omo, Lagos Liga go hot pass Champions League o."

xpakoto:

"This one wey everyone dey buy clubs, hope no be new fmt."

Swagberg:

"Wow i love this. The ladies side will definitely be kokolet fc."

Moment D'banj reunited with Don Jazzy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that D'banj and Don Jazzy's reunion turned up the entertainment industry.

The Koko Master shared a short video to tease fans and netizens about his forthcoming album sequel, Entertainer.

The Entertainer album was first released in 2008 and was supported by top-charting singles like "Fall in Love", "Gbono Feli Feli", "Suddenly", and many more.

