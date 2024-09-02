The Nigerian celebrity community have all pulled together in massive solidarity for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen

Former BBNaija star Mercy Eke is the latest celeb to go on social media to send messages of support to Victor Osimhen

In the viral message, Mercy Eke comforted the footballer while assuring him that more incredible things were coming his way soon

Nigerian footballer and Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been on the front pages of several news outlets over the last few days.

Many Nigerian celebrities and ex-Super Eagles footballers have all come out to throw their weight behind Osimhen amid his recent transfer issues between Napoli, Chelsea and Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

Mercy Eke sends special message to Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen amid his recent transfer saga. Photo credit: @victorosimhen9/@official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

Mercy Eke is one of the latest celebrities to send a message of solidarity to Osimhen on social media.

In her post, she praised the footballer for maintaining his decorum and handling his current situation maturely.

"Bigger levels are coming" - Mercy Eke to Osimhen

The reality TV star noted that the footballer was capable of handling the current issues Osimhen was facing.

Mercy Eke called Osimhen, noting that bigger things were coming his way soon and that he should not panic.

See Mercy Eke's message to Osimhen:

Reactions trail Mercy Eke's message to Osimhen

Here are some of the comments that trailed Mercy Eke's message:

@Movielohd:

"Why Nigerians acting like something terrible happened to Osimhen he’s a professional footballer and things like this happen in the game of football. Y’all should give it a rest ffs."

@CfcKilgo:

"I no understand this shout outs wey una Dey give am."

@LawalBolaj:

"Omooooo 😂😹When no be say him Mama die FFS 😭😭, wetin be this."

@OlaAhmedDayo:

"Why are Nigerians upset that a fellow Nigerian is taking advantage of connections, just like many of us do?"

@OlaAhmedDayo:

"Dear Nigerians, posts like this about Victor Osimhen have a purpose. There is time for everything, and if you leave your own unprotected, no one else will care for it. Always safeguard what’s yours, especially in the public. Stay Jiggy!"

@nursejozephine:

"When he was indecisive did u call to give advise? 😂 this are the kind of friends I dont understand mtcheww."

@mrelite101:

"What's all these unnecessary love , you guys don't know you are putting him on more depression mood."

@adaa_bekeeee:

"Won de oo.they will want this one to trend too. Did anyone flog him.which one is all this solidarity.won’t Napoli still be paying him?"

Osimhen meets former school teacher

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen recently visited his childhood school teacher, Augustina Atanda.

The video of the Napoli striker going on all fours to greet his former teacher went viral online as netizens hailed the footballer's humility.

In the viral clip, Osimhen revealed how Mrs Augustina Atanda convinced his father to allow him to play football professionally.

