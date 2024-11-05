Former housemate, Tacha, has officially unveiled her football and called for players to join the team

In a post on social media, she noted that she was looking for players to join the team as she was ready to redefine the game

The reality star shared the juicy offer she had for each player at the end of each tournament and that of the coach

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Reality show star Anita Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has officially unveiled her football club, Tacha FC and shared some good news about the club.

Legit.ng had reported that Tacha had joined the league of celebrities owning football club, as Lagos Liga welcomed her to the field.

BBN's Tacha makes special announcement. Photo credit@symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the announcement, she noted that she was ready to redefine the game. She added that she was looking for players and coach and asked those interested to get in touch with her.

Tacha to shares offer to players

In the post, the reality star noted that she was ready to give each player N1 million after every tournament and the coach will also get N1 million as well.

The former housemate, who questioned the wealth of her colleague, explained that Tacha FC was a club where football meets lifestyle and the community was family.

See the post her:

What fans said about Tacha's post

Reactions have trailed the announcement made by the reality star. Here are some of the comments below:

@loratosheilacode:

"Tacha goes the mile that's unimaginable. She wears a different spectacle... Congratulations."

@myhairven:

"I think it’s time for me to be a footballer."

@marvinachi:

"Ayeee congrats!! Big Moves onlly."

@iamprestigeous:

"Very hardworking lady, always thinking big . Love it."

@simplyjustina_:

"Good evening Tacha.my brother is a lover of football and he loves to play I don’t know if it’s possible for him to join your team."

@iamprestigeous:

"Congratulations baby girl, we de dere."

@joachin_verah:

"Big Move."

@ellas.natural:

"Wow! Big congrats."

Tacha falls on runway

Legit.ng had reported that the former BBNaija housemate rocked a colourful outfit as she joined the models on the runway at the Lagos Fashion Week.

She walked majestically and tripped as she got to the front of the stage, but it did not discourage her from continuing with her catwalk.

The former reality star-turned-OAP smiled all through her video and shared an interesting caption that got mixed reactions from netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng