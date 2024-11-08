Ahmed Musa is set to complete exquisite luxury apartments in Kano State worth millions of naira

The Super Eagles captain has continued to expand his business empire in Nigeria even as he plays professional football

According to a clip, the MYCA-7 is said to be tastefully built with a spacious parking area, balconies and a pantry

Nigerian international Ahmed Musa has splashed out millions on multiple luxury apartments in Kano State.

Musa has continued to tend to his several businesses even as he plays professional football.

The 32-year-old recently returned to the Nigerian Premier Football League club Kano Pillars.

Ahmed Musa has taken his investments a notch further in the hospitality sector. Photo: ahmedmusa718.

Daily Trust reports that he scored four goals on his return to the local league, including his brace against Sunshine Stars.

The former CSKA Moscow star has expanded his business empire, as an Instagram clip shows his ongoing project.

Musa, who owns estates, malls, and petrol stations, is now investing in the hospitality sector.

His multiple luxury apartments are currently under construction in Kano State.

The MYCA-7, which is on three floors, is said to be tastefully built and has a spacious parking area, balconies, and a pantry.

It was gathered that there is also a functioning water heating system, while all bedrooms are en-suite.

Others include a dining area, chandelier, wardrobes, shower cubicles, sanitary wares and CCTV monitoring system.

Musa brings join to family in Lagos

Meanwhile, Musa melted hearts when he brought joy to the family of a young lad residing in a Lagos slum.

The former Leicester City helped the boy's family and engaged him by sending the lad to a school in the water-logged community.

The Nigerian professional footballer was seen in a clip on his verified Instagram page, where he promised to send money.

Musa celebrates birthday with stadium workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano Pillars star celebrated his 32nd birthday with workers at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, giving them cash gifts.

Musa rejoined Nigerian Premier Football League side Kano Pillars for the third time, as he has been without a club since leaving Swiss champions Sivasspor in May.

As seen in a video of the fans serenading Musa, it was confirmed that he gifted ₦200,000 to workers.

