Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa Set to Complete Multiple Luxury Apartments in Kano
- Ahmed Musa is set to complete exquisite luxury apartments in Kano State worth millions of naira
- The Super Eagles captain has continued to expand his business empire in Nigeria even as he plays professional football
- According to a clip, the MYCA-7 is said to be tastefully built with a spacious parking area, balconies and a pantry
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Nigerian international Ahmed Musa has splashed out millions on multiple luxury apartments in Kano State.
Musa has continued to tend to his several businesses even as he plays professional football.
The 32-year-old recently returned to the Nigerian Premier Football League club Kano Pillars.
Daily Trust reports that he scored four goals on his return to the local league, including his brace against Sunshine Stars.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
The former CSKA Moscow star has expanded his business empire, as an Instagram clip shows his ongoing project.
Musa, who owns estates, malls, and petrol stations, is now investing in the hospitality sector.
His multiple luxury apartments are currently under construction in Kano State.
The MYCA-7, which is on three floors, is said to be tastefully built and has a spacious parking area, balconies, and a pantry.
It was gathered that there is also a functioning water heating system, while all bedrooms are en-suite.
Others include a dining area, chandelier, wardrobes, shower cubicles, sanitary wares and CCTV monitoring system.
Musa brings join to family in Lagos
Meanwhile, Musa melted hearts when he brought joy to the family of a young lad residing in a Lagos slum.
The former Leicester City helped the boy's family and engaged him by sending the lad to a school in the water-logged community.
The Nigerian professional footballer was seen in a clip on his verified Instagram page, where he promised to send money.
Musa celebrates birthday with stadium workers
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano Pillars star celebrated his 32nd birthday with workers at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, giving them cash gifts.
Musa rejoined Nigerian Premier Football League side Kano Pillars for the third time, as he has been without a club since leaving Swiss champions Sivasspor in May.
As seen in a video of the fans serenading Musa, it was confirmed that he gifted ₦200,000 to workers.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Babajide Orevba (Sports Editor) Babajide Orevba is a CAF-accredited Nigerian journalist, digital publishing expert, researcher, writer and TV analyst. He has covered several major football tournaments including FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, AFCON, CAF Competitions as well as grassroots competitions within Nigeria. Email: babajide.orevba@corp.legit.ng