Nigerian superstar Burna Boy's football academy has taken a bold step in bettering the lives of their players

A recent video made the rounds online, showing two of the singer's young talents on their way to Europe

It was revealed that the boys were going for their international trial as their goodbye moments in the airport warmed hearts

Updates from Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy's football academy, made the rounds online recently.

Two young talents from the Afrobeats superstar's football academy were captured on camera leaving the country for Europe.

Burna Boy's academy football players went for trials in Europe. Credit: @burnaboygram @burnbayfs

Source: Instagram

The information gathered by Legit.ng revealed that the two players are going for trials however, details about their international careers mission are yet to be known.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy surprised fans with his new sports venture as videos of his football academy surfaced online

Netizens were astonished to see how well-established the sports business is, especially since Burna Boy had never mentioned it.

In a viral video, young footballers are seen training on a field with a coach. Another clip shows the players enjoying one of Burna Boy's songs and celebrating after a successful training session.

According to the academy's official website, it accepts young football enthusiasts aged 4-15 (junior boys) and 16-21 (senior boys). Training locations are available in Ikoyi, Surulere, Port Harcourt, and Abuja.

Watch the video below:

Burna Boy's football academy trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@AmiableEmmanuel:

"...and so we pray they go higher."

@samwellwell:

"Baba stay for that box and score."

@IgiezemeC:

"Congratulations to them."

@Mafelz7:

"Wow, Odogwu no be nickname normally and I’m happy he’s showing a succeeding part in football too."

@alyboi_e:

"I swear to almighty God I got blood broda here way bad gan oo but uno how country is tho but he's still on grinding tho. So I just dont knw how it's possible for someone to get register on dix team."

@officiallydmaro:

"Great news. Best of luck to them."

Burna Boy's Mum Speaks on Wike's Gift

Bose Ogulu, the mother of Nigerian singer Burna Boy, has spoken up on the confusion surrounding former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike's kind gesture to her son.

It will be recalled that in 2021, Wike honoured the music star after he won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album.

In an interview with Ebuka on Channels TV, Bose Ogulu revealed that the FCT minister did not give her son a dime.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng