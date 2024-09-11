Burna Boy’s Football Academy Players Travel to Europe for Trials, Airport Video Melts Hearts
- Nigerian superstar Burna Boy's football academy has taken a bold step in bettering the lives of their players
- A recent video made the rounds online, showing two of the singer's young talents on their way to Europe
- It was revealed that the boys were going for their international trial as their goodbye moments in the airport warmed hearts
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
Updates from Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy's football academy, made the rounds online recently.
Two young talents from the Afrobeats superstar's football academy were captured on camera leaving the country for Europe.
The information gathered by Legit.ng revealed that the two players are going for trials however, details about their international careers mission are yet to be known.
Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy surprised fans with his new sports venture as videos of his football academy surfaced online
Burna Boy's mum shares important advise for young creatives, clip trends: "Nobody has the blueprint"
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Netizens were astonished to see how well-established the sports business is, especially since Burna Boy had never mentioned it.
In a viral video, young footballers are seen training on a field with a coach. Another clip shows the players enjoying one of Burna Boy's songs and celebrating after a successful training session.
According to the academy's official website, it accepts young football enthusiasts aged 4-15 (junior boys) and 16-21 (senior boys). Training locations are available in Ikoyi, Surulere, Port Harcourt, and Abuja.
Watch the video below:
Burna Boy's football academy trends
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
@AmiableEmmanuel:
"...and so we pray they go higher."
@samwellwell:
"Baba stay for that box and score."
@IgiezemeC:
"Congratulations to them."
@Mafelz7:
"Wow, Odogwu no be nickname normally and I’m happy he’s showing a succeeding part in football too."
@alyboi_e:
"I swear to almighty God I got blood broda here way bad gan oo but uno how country is tho but he's still on grinding tho. So I just dont knw how it's possible for someone to get register on dix team."
@officiallydmaro:
"Great news. Best of luck to them."
Burna Boy's Mum Speaks on Wike's Gift
Bose Ogulu, the mother of Nigerian singer Burna Boy, has spoken up on the confusion surrounding former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike's kind gesture to her son.
It will be recalled that in 2021, Wike honoured the music star after he won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album.
In an interview with Ebuka on Channels TV, Bose Ogulu revealed that the FCT minister did not give her son a dime.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.