The fashion tastes of individuals change as they grow older, however, some people do not allow it to bother them

In recent times, some veteran entertainers have proven that age is just a number and does not affect their fashion sense

Legit.ng has observed how some celebs in their 50s and 60s, including RMD and Kate Henshaw, slay at events and compiled a list of others

Fashion is relative, and there is no limit to what some entertainers rock at events. When one thinks that age can be a barrier, Mo Abudu, Joke Silva, and Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), among others, often deliver some style inspiration that wow their fans.

Kate Henshaw and other Nigerian celebs in their 50s and 60s with enviable fashion sense. Image credit: @k8henshaw, @moabudu

Legit.ng looks at how these celebs, who are over 50 years old, have been competing with the younger generation fashion-wise.

1. RMD's Gen Z outfits are top-notch

Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo is always showcasing styles that leave fans wondering if he is truly 63 years old. The sexagenarian gave Gen Zs a run for their money when he celebrated his last birthday on July 6.

The movie star rocked stylish outfits and made some fashion statements. From a pink fur jacket to a leather outfit, RMD, as he is fondly called, showed steeze and composure in his looks.

2. Mo Abudu gives girly vibes

Filmmaker Mosunmopla Abudu, aka Mo Abudu, clocked 60 years on September 11, 2024, but it did not stop her from giving girly vibes in her trendy outfits.

She does not allow her age to restrict her dress sense, as she can be seen rocking short skirts on leggings. Her hairstyles are also exquisite and match her attires.

The chief executive officer of Ebony Life Group is not yet done with her dreams as she is still making efforts to achieve her set goals for her career. Some of her works include Fifty, Wedding Party 1 and 2, Her Excellency, Royal Hibiscus Hotel, Chief Daddy, and Oloture, among others.

3. Ayo Makun's love for sunglasses is matchless

53-year-old Ayo Makun wears many hats. He is a comedian, actor, filmmaker, and presenter. The father of two has an enviable fashion taste that defies his age and he often gives his fans some fashion goals.

Although he loves to keep it simple, this does not stop him from being creative with his outfits. It is pertinent to note that the funnyman loves sunglasses and they have become a part of his trademark.

4. Joke Silva still slays at 63

Veteran actress Joke Silva is a show-stopper any day and any time. She does not allow her age to dictate the kinds of outfits she wears.

The movie star, who was born on September 29, 1961, does not mind wearing sleeveless dresses and her makeup is usually classy.

She is a lover of jewellery and knows how to combine her colours which makes her the cynosure of eyes at events.

5. Kate Henshaw gives ageless vibes

Kate Henshaw is a fitness buff, and it is unsurprising that she is still energetic at 53. She does not play with her gym routine.

The role interpreter can be seen rocking corporate outfits, traditional attires, or simple apparel and she would still look adorable in them. Aside from acting, Kate loves to dance and is good at it.

Her fans usually marvel at how young she looks and wonder if she is truly in her 50s.

