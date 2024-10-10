International social media Personality Andrew Tate has called the attention of netizens to a post he recently made

The post shared on Twitter had the face of music icon in a cubed table with their trust percentages on their faces

Eagle-eyed netizens quickly potted that of Davido, triggering so many comments from all corners

Nigerian social media users were drawn to a post by popular international sensation and billionaire businessman Andrew Tate.

Tate, a former kickboxer notable for sharing content on business-related topics and other trending topics, shared a rare post featuring the faces of several international celebrities.

Billionaire Andrew Tate pokes Davido in a hilarious post. Credit: @cobratate, @davido

Source: Instagram

The cube had 12 faces of popular celebrities, and netizens quickly spotted David 'Davido' Adeleke's face on it.

Each celebrity picture had its trust percentage, while others had slightly higher figures. Davido's was pinned at -99.6%. Adrew's face was also spotted on it, but he had the highest percentage, +96.2%, telling his fans he is the only celebrity to be trusted.

He wrote:

"I am the only celebrity you can trust."

See post below:

Davido's face, the highlight of his post, gave his rival's fans, Wizkid FC, the edge to drop snide comments about him.

Reactions trail Andrew Tate's post

Read some comments below:

@tateupdatesx:

"Trust in Tate and you’ll make millions."

@bigwizarrdd:

"Osaks our guy representing."

@@poyzn:

"bro you said you’ll never launch a token in crypto and here you are scamming people lol."

@daviiaann:

"This guy right here never disappoints. Scamming is in his DNA."

@PerfectMipo:

"Y'all see it too?"

@Georgebabss:

"Chai see wetin dem Dey use our 001 represent."

@KinqKudos:

"Davido is the only Afrobeats artiste here. Afro-Scam to the world."

Pics of Davido dozing off

Meanwhile, a picture of Davido has been seen showed him sleeping and resting on one of his crew members' shoulders while travelling.

In the photo shared on the singer's Insta story, he was fast asleep, and his head on was his crew member Tycoone's shoulder.

Tycoone also rested on Davido's head, and they both covered their hands and bodies with a brown sheet.

Source: Legit.ng