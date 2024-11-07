Former housemate Shaun has opened up about his relationship with his colleague, Wanni and Handi

In a video sighted online, he said he had to do it because he doesn't want fans to be cursing anyone if their ship does not work

His video sparked reactions among fans, who shared their view about the relationship between the two

Reality show star, Shaun Okojie, has addressed fans, who are willing to know what exist between him and his colleague, Wanni.

The two friends were housemates in the Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard edition and were friends on the show.

In a video made by the reality star, he said that they were friends. According to him, he has seen how ships work, and he wants his own to be different.

In the recording, Shaun said that he was friends with Wanni, and he was a friend to Handi as well.

Shaun shares what he does for Wanni

In the clip, Shaun Okojie said that he was a big support system for Wanni and her twin sister, Handi.

He also added that they have been supporting him as well.

Recall that the two had an altercation while on the Big Brother Naija show, and they ended their relationship.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Shaun's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the reality star. Here are some of the comments below:

duchess_3:

"I like as e dey confused una . So una eye go comot for thier matter."

@ladyb_sexy:

"I love how d guy n wanni is confusing you all."

@ay_omide9114:

"See blushing make unna ride on jare we love unna lik that."

@agyeilordia:

"Love you shaun. Confess them with thw English they don't understand. Haters thinks abt your own smelling relationships and marriages and leave these 2 young people alone to enjoy themselves."

@adufeade_1:

"Friendzone."

@den_555:

"We no ask una oh."

@vhazhuredebra:

"Period."

@hopy_ly_cous_:

"Lol normal level ."

Parrot speaks about Shaun

Legit.ng had reported that Biggie's parrot had decided to dig deep into Shaun's past life and reveal what his problem was in some of his past relationships.

In a video sighted online, all the housemates gathered round the parrot to hear what it had to say.

The bird later said that Shaun's exes have big backsides and added that it was what took the peace away from his relationship

