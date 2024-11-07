Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere have warmed hearts with their latest content

The fashion boss successfully drew out her introvert husband and turned him into an ‘agbero’ in the video

The heartwarming display of love and friendship between the couple had netizens getting emotional

Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere recently warmed hearts with their latest video.

Just recently, the fashion mogul and her man posted a video online where they acted as bus conductor and plantain hawker.

Veekee James appeared to have finally succeeded in drawing out her introverted husband, seeing as he acted his bus part tout aka ‘agbero’ role perfectly.

Fans gush over sweet video of Veekee James and Femi Atere acting as hawker and bus conductor. Photos: @veekee_james

In the clip, the celebrity couple performed to Spyro’s song, Stand By You, and they showcased how they went from being a bus conductor and plantain hawker to a successfully well-dressed couple.

See the sweet video below:

Spyro reacts to Veekee James and Femi Atere’s video

Singer Spyro was moved by Veekee James and her man Femi Atere’s video and took to his Instagram page to react.

According to the music star, he is grateful that they continue to stand by him. He wrote:

“@veekee_james @femi_atere got me smiling like a fool watching this 🙈 Thank you both for constantly STANDING BY YOUR GUY.”

Fans gush over Veekee James and Femi Atere’s video

Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere’s video warmed the hearts of numerous fans after it was posted online. Netizens started to wish to have the kind of love and friendship the couple shared.

Read some of their comments below:

Y_glam:

“See as I dey shine teeth 😁.. love it! 🥰”

Callixobinnajr:

“When you marry your soulmate, everything seems so flawless 😍.”

simisanyaa:

“Yallll too cute 😍.”

Dumsyglowtouch:

“Love no pass like this! 🥰🥰🥰”

_luideo_:

“Love is a beautiful thing. Rooting for this love.”

adefunkeee:

“I love you both soooooooo much….gosh 😍.”

Callixobinnaj:

“Perfect Combination ✨.”

mercyjones34:

“I can’t count how many times I have seen this video. It’s so cute ❤️.”

Adefunkeee:

“You guys are such a beautiful couple…see me rewatching this video like i don’t know you guys personally…it’s too sweet to see you both in your elements. @femi_atere egbon mi you are such a natural.”

Mercyjones34:

julietchrisicj:

“See me smiling anyhow 😍.”

fineboyzcomedy:

“As long as you are single you will never forget this year😭😭 Veekee abeg na😩😩😩 biko😂😂.”

__vickyvogue:

“Omg😍 I don’t want this to end please 😍.”

Rhuthee:

“Love this😍😍😍😂😂😂. Veekee has completely turned this guy to a content creator 😂.”

daddysgirl_treasure_:

“I have never supported people I don't know like i have be supporting this couple… i like happy people 😍.”

_elofunam:

“See how Veekee pulled her man out of his introvertism. I love love love it.”

taeciabeautyhome:

“You don’t love these two??? Ah! 😮”

sylphfabricsdomain:

“God bless this marriage. She have sha finally converted this man fully🤣.”

Veekee James makes request from husband

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Veekee James is known for flaunting her husband Femi Atere aside from showing off her gorgeous styles.

The celebrity stylist and her husband took a walk to the river and they decided to play a game which the both of them laughing.

Veekee James asked her husband to jump inside the river or go back to his ex, Femi chose not to jump into the river and this made the couple argue playfully.

