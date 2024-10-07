Fashion designer Veekee James is known for flaunting her husband Femi Atere aside from showing off her gorgeous styles

The celebrity stylist and her husband took a walk to the river and they decided to play a game which the both of them laughing

Veekee James asked her husband to jump inside the river or go back to his ex, Femi chose not to jump into the river and this made the couple argue playfully

Fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, and her husband, Femi Atere, engaged in a game that required them to jump into a river or pick another option.

The hardworking lady asked her husband to jump into the river or go back to his ex-girlfriend. Femi said that he could not jump into the river.

At this point, Veekee told him to go back to his ex-girlfriend but he said he wouldn't because she had gone very far away from him.

Both of them laughed before Femi asked her to jump into the river or tell him that it was over between them.

Veekee said she it won't be over for them, instead she prayed that it was certain unwanted situations in his life that would be over.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Veekee James' video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Veekee James' video below:

@officialzarah_:

"At this point vicky is doing too much."

@my_da_baby:

"Mr Atere, do anything Ur husband ask you to do."

@beltha01:

"This man nor dey work?"

@dayana.roseeee:

"E be like say this girl die single for her formal life."

@bitc.h6490:

"I have seen everything in a marriage with this woman, why are you doing all this?

@kingwalebello:

"Too much of anything isn’t good, at this point these two are doing way too much."

@survcon:

"We're getting tired of this."

Veekee James shares how she met Femi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Veekee James got her fans talking after she shared the reason she wore many exquisite dresses for her wedding.

She also shared how she met her husband, Femi Atere, noting that they dated for almost two years before their wedding.

Her fans noted when she said her wedding to Femi would be her first and last, and they praised her for the affirmation.

