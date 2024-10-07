Veekee James Asks Husband to Jump inside River or Go Back To His Ex, His Response Dissatisfies Her
Fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, and her husband, Femi Atere, engaged in a game that required them to jump into a river or pick another option.
The hardworking lady asked her husband to jump into the river or go back to his ex-girlfriend. Femi said that he could not jump into the river.
At this point, Veekee told him to go back to his ex-girlfriend but he said he wouldn't because she had gone very far away from him.
Both of them laughed before Femi asked her to jump into the river or tell him that it was over between them.
Veekee said she it won't be over for them, instead she prayed that it was certain unwanted situations in his life that would be over.
Watch the video below:
Peeps react to Veekee James' video
Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Veekee James' video below:
@officialzarah_:
"At this point vicky is doing too much."
@my_da_baby:
"Mr Atere, do anything Ur husband ask you to do."
@beltha01:
"This man nor dey work?"
@dayana.roseeee:
"E be like say this girl die single for her formal life."
@bitc.h6490:
"I have seen everything in a marriage with this woman, why are you doing all this?
@kingwalebello:
"Too much of anything isn’t good, at this point these two are doing way too much."
@survcon:
"We're getting tired of this."
Veekee James shares how she met Femi
Legit.ng earlier reported that Veekee James got her fans talking after she shared the reason she wore many exquisite dresses for her wedding.
She also shared how she met her husband, Femi Atere, noting that they dated for almost two years before their wedding.
Her fans noted when she said her wedding to Femi would be her first and last, and they praised her for the affirmation.
Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng
Source: Legit.ng