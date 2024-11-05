Nigerian singer Ruger’s female fan made headlines on social media over what she said about her boyfriend while with the celeb

The music star had brought the fan on stage from the large audience, and when he asked about her last relationship, her response shocked the crowd

Ruger’s reaction to the female fan’s reply drew interesting comments from netizens after the video went viral

Nigerian singer Michael Olayinka, aka Ruger, and a female fan who refused to deny her boyfriend are making social media headlines.

The Asiwaju crooner recently had a show, and he brought one of his female fans on stage to join him.

Ruger proceeded to ask the lady when she had last been in a relationship, and to his surprise, she told him she still had a boyfriend.

Video of Ruger's reaction trends as female fan refuses to deny her boyfriend on stage. Photos: @rugerofficial

Not stopping there, the lady grabbed Ruger's microphone and gave her boyfriend a shoutout. The excited fan screamed about how much she loved her man and told the music star to also give her boyfriend a shoutout because he was a fan.

However, Ruger threw shade at the lady’s boyfriend and told her to leave the stage because she already had a man. He then called for a single lady to join him on the platform.

See the video below:

Reactions as Ruger’s female fan refuses to deny her boyfriend

The exchange between Ruger and the female fan went viral on social media. Several netizens praised the lady for not denying her man despite being with a celebrity. Read some of their comments below:

Chinaza_chizzylyon:

“E pain ammmm😂😂😂😂 sorry bro😅😂😂 Don’t cry😂😅.”

Djhaltimate_:

“For the first time!!! Brotherhood is proud of your boyfriend.”

officialpapilo_:

“Brotherhood self dey proud of u babe 😂.”

Majestyjaywon:

“Ruger was really pained 😂.”

Alfredtimothy59:

“The lady is soo amazing herself ❤️.”

Chiclikepebblez:

“A queen and more👏.”

Sparkle_queen_b:

“A well loved and fulfilled woman is always proud to show off her man any time any day and anywhere 🔥❤️❤️.”

fav_ekwere:

“Ruger sounded pained.”

adeyemi_abiodun1111:

“She deserves the best ❤️🙌.”

dfw_finesse:

“Respect to her 👏.”

celebrity_dr_dee:

“This rugger sef he no dey disappoint for stage 😂.”

Fav_ekwere:

“She’s so sweet😁I would do the same 🌚 but ruger sounded really pained lmao 🤣.”

Isabella5717:

“Sisterhood is proud of her❤️❤️❤️.”

billydiamond7:

“We suppose do go fund me for that girl, cause she did great there💐.”

Ifehdahyor:

“Honestly this should be standard 🙌 not denying your bf because of 5 min whatever 😂.”

Female fan gives Ruger underwear on stage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ruger made headlines after a female fan gave him her underwear on stage.

The Asiwaju crooner had a show where thousands of his fans gathered to party with him. During the show, the singer brought one of his female fans on stage.

In a video posted online by UK-based celebrity blogger Adesope Shopsydoo and spotted by Legit.ng, the curvy lady rocked a body-hugging black leather outfit as she interacted with Ruger on stage.

