Veekee James has shared a WhatsApp conversation she had with her husband, Femi Atere after she forgot to wear her wedding rings

The fashion designer's husband stated in the chat that he would begin to fine her for her actions in the future

The WhatsApp exchange between Veekee James and her husband has once again made their marriage a topic online

Popular fashion designer Veekee James Atere recently shared a message she received from her husband, Femi Atere after she stepped out without her wedding rings.

Veekee's husband, in a WhatsApp exchange with his wife, stated that he would fine her N100k if she didn't wear her wedding rings.

Veekee James' husband reacts after she forgot to wear her wedding ring. Credit: veekee_james

Source: Instagram

In a bid to appeal to her husband, the fashion designer, who made headlines for gifting singer Spyro money, teased him about paying in kind, which he turned down.

Sharing the funny WhatsApp conversation with her man on her page, Veekee James wrote in her caption,

"Today I forgot to wear my Wedding Rings 🥹 Swipe to see what my husband had to say😩 This is the 15th time I’m forgetting 🥹 make una help me beg Mr Atere. I will change baby @femi_atere."

Slide the post below to see Veekee James' WhatsApp chat with her husband below:

Reactions trail Veekee James' post

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

official_egooyibo1:

"No be him go tell you waiting you do with the ring way u use ur money buy."

mz_softie_xx:

"Why do we need this information??? This is not about been an h@ter, but common… This should not concern majority of us… Abeg."

mamaibeji_ogaranya:

"I miss the days fashion designers were known for their work only."

lexy_herbert:

"This Battle of who husband love pass between veekee and wanne is not ending soon oo."

temii_preety:

"And if we talk now , dem go say body Dey pepper us as we no get man cos this info is not relevant… you and yours Dey ment."

princeomonathaniel2022:

"of what benefits?? ring is in the heart not this eye service."

gazzabunny:

"Of course he wants cash."

What Veekee James said about her marriage

Legit.ng previously reported that Veekee James opened up about the reason for her marriage to her husband, Femi.

The designer explained why she ultimately chose to settle down with him over the others she had dated.

What she said about her husband sparked reactions among fans in the comment section, who hailed her for her choice.

