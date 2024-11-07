Nigerian media personality VJ Adams has reacted to his rumoured partner, Bimbo Ademoye’s photo with her colleague, Daniel Etim Effiong

The Nollywood stars recently broke the internet with a romantic photo of them together that got people talking

VJ Adams’ reaction to the viral photo made headlines and raised more reactions from netizens

Nigerian media personality Adams Ibrahim Adebola, aka VJ Adams, has drawn attention with his reaction to Nollywood stars Bimbo Ademoye and Daniel Etim Effiong’s photo.

Just recently, Bimbo Ademoye and Daniel Etim Effiong shared a romantic photo of them on their Instagram page. The picture showed the muscular actor without a top as the curvy actress leaned on him and placed her hand on his chest.

The photo went viral online and drew reactions from many, including Bimbo Ademoye’s rumoured partner, VJ Adams.

Fans speak as VJ Adams reacts to Bimbo Ademoye and Daniel Etim Effiong's romantic photo. Photos: @iamvjadams, @bimboademoye, @etimeffiong

Source: Instagram

The video jockey took to his official Instagram page to share his feelings. He posted a video of himself doing some physical exercises as he seemed prepared to go and fight.

After working out for a bit, VJ Adams removed his shirt to reveal the muscular vest underneath. The media personality accompanied the funny video with a caption that reads:

“If I catch that one 😤😤 make I first reach Equatorial Guinea 😌 I Dey come.”

See the video below:

Reactions as VJ Adams reacts to Bimbo Ademoye and Daniel Etim’s photo

VJ Adams’ video reaction to Ademoye and Effiong's romantic photo raised funny comments. Read some of them below:

Kie_kie__:

“If you Sha need animal, you know who to call.”

blessingorunmuyi:

“But why are you wearing kabiru’s packs 😂😂😂?”

_ibiyemi:

“No be kabiru costume be this😂.”

Craytunes:

“You borrowed her body hug?😂”

Pelumisharayi:

“Be calming down naauu 😂.”

iam_sij:

“I don talk say Egbon adugbo no go gree 😂.”

Lay_v_lee7:

“Egbon adugbo on the beat.”

Pearlie_bookish:

“Egbon Adugbo blood can hot! 😂😂😂e reach to fight sha.”

Nicky_stitches:

“Return kabiru’s chest please 😂.”

Poshwell:

“Artificial chest😂.”

VJ Adams reacts to Ademoye's pre-wedding picture

Legit.ng had reported that the actress and her colleague Timini Egbuson had set tongues wagging with their newly released romantic pictures.

The series of photographs had many thinking that the actor and actress had moved on to a serious relationship.

VJ Adams, rumoured to be in a relationship with Bimbo, reacted to the stir caused by the actress and Timini as netizens took sides.

Source: Legit.ng