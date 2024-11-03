Nigerian singer Shallipopi’s mother is making headlines after she was spotted performing her son’s music at an event

Several videos made the rounds showing the music star’s mum singing his songs word for word as the crowd gathered around her

The viral video raised a series of interesting comments from netizens, with many of them saying she would soon release her track

Nigerian singer Crown Uzama, aka Shallipopi’s mother, is getting set to take over the spotlight after she was spotted performing his song at an event.

Just recently, several videos went viral on social media showing the 24-year-old singer’s mother taking the stage at what appeared to be a wedding party.

Shallipopi’s mother was given the microphone by the emcee, MC Edo Pikin, and the DJ stopped the music playing in the background so she could perform her son’s hit track, Cast.

The middle-aged woman appeared to know the song word for word as she kept dropping the bars, and the excited guests at the party sang along. See the heartwarming videos below:

Reactions as Shallipopi’s mum performs his song at event

The viral videos of Shallipopi’s mother singing his song on stage at an event drew heartwarming reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Emmy ficient:

“Very soon shallipopi mummy go drop song….everybody for family don turn musician😂😂😂.”

King OZ:

“Tomorrow you go see say mummy uzama ft Tega boi 😂.”

biigsoso:

“We no go surprise tomorrow mummy fit drop her own song 😂.”

Mr_grey767:

“She’s proud of her son. This is so beautiful to watch.”

slim_niikkie:

“Biggest fan 😍👏.”

oluboygram:

“Family business 😂.”

only1wills_:

“Your mama go always be your number 1 supporter when you do it right❤️.”

richdotcom2620:

“E don really Cast😂😂😂😂.”

vdeejayfreshbeatz:

“And my own mama say make I no dey sing that lyrics for her side 😂 mummy come and see oh.”

Official_ogsmart:

“I too love the woman abeg 😂😂❤️❤️.”

folly00:

“E don really cast oooh Benin women 😂😂😂😂.”

regal_ol:

“When your mum stand for your back like transformer 🔥.”

mba_ephraimia:

“When u can’t afford shallipopi just call he mama 😂.”

Shallipopi cries as mum carries him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported earlier that Shallipop shared a video of how he was treated after he got back home to his mother.

In the video seen on social media, the Plutomania record label owner was crying like a baby as he hugged his mother tightly. He held onto her for a few minutes while the cash he was holding started falling off.

The singer was lifted in the video as his mother spun him around in excitement as a way of welcoming him back home.

