Nollywood actor Desmond Elliot is seeking re-election as a member of the Lagos state House of Assembly but he now has a major contender

The veteran actor’s junior colleague, Olumide Oworu is running for the same position via the LP’s platform

Since his announcement, a number of celebrities in the entertainment industry have expressed their support not minding that Elliot is running for the same office

Nollywood actor Olumide Oworu took Nigerians and colleagues in the entertainment industry by complete surprise days ago after announcing his intention to run for office.

The actor who is a member of the Labour Party (LP) announced on Instagram that he is seeking to represent the Surulere constituency 1 in the Lagos state House of Assembly.

Oworu’s announcement was well-received by many but it also left questions considering the candidate currently occupying the position and seeking re-election to office.

The actor’s senior colleague, Desmond Elliot, a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), is seeking re-election, which will make it his third term in office.

As expected, the silent competition between the two has sparked mixed reactions from many with some colleagues choosing to stay neutral.

However, some other celebrities have boldly come out to endorse Oworu as their preferred candidate as opposed to Elliot. Legit.ng compiled a list below:

1. Lepacious Bose

The veteran comedian and actress didn't say much but she flooded her Instagram page with pictures of Oworu while mentioning how proud he has made her.

Lepacious Bose's post comes just a few days before the election weekend. Fans also flooded her comment section with appreciation messages for endorsing the actor.

2. Celebrity influencer Pamilerin Adegoke

Popular social media influencer, Pamilerin Adegoke, proudly made his choice known in a post shared on Twitter.

Adegoke shared a picture of Oworu's campaign poster while wishing him good luck ahead of the polls.

3. Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde

The young actress heavily poured her support behind singer, Banky W, and now she is doing the same for colleague, Olumide Oworu.

Osunde shared the actor's campaign poster on her official Twitter page and accompanied it with several heart emojis.

4. Veteran actor Wale Ojo

Respected thespian, Wale Ojo, wasn't miserly with his words as he endorsed Oworu over Elliot.

The actor penned a note to his fans and followers as he highlighted the importance of youth participation in politics and how Oworu has taken up the challenge.

"Do NOT be swayed by ethnic or religious sentiments. They are simply tools used by simple minded people who are copying the tactic from their ex slave and colonial masters. Vote Hon. Olumide Oworu into the Lagos State House of Assembly. If he brings to politics what he has brought into the world of acting then we are in for a great ride!!" he wrote.

5. MC Lively

Skitmaker MC Lively also makes the list of public figures in the entertainment industry who are pitching their tent with Oworu.

The comedian declared his support for Oworu in a Twitter post and equally urged his fans and followers to vote for the actor.

