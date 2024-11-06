As Internet users share their thoughts on the Director General, National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga, Nigerian international singer Davido

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has shared his opinion on the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea (ANIF), Baltasar Engonga, who was accused of sleeping with over 400 women.

Baltasar Engonga was under investigation for corruption when over 300 tapes of him with different women were found on his personal device and leaked to the public.

Davido shared take on Baltasar Ebang Engonga's leaked tapes. Credit: @davido, Baltasar Ebang Engonga/Facebook

Source: Instagram

The leaked tapes revealed his 'bedroom acts' with the wife of the head of presidential security, his cousin, his brother's wife, a pregnant woman, and others.

Davido, responding to a post by his friend and celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut, pointed out that Baltasar Engonga slept with almost all the women in the government.

The Afrobeats star passed his message hilariously accompanied by a laughing emoji, he wrote:

"That niggaa wiped out the whole govt cabinet."

See his comment below:

Davido reacted to Baltasar Engonga's sex tapes with over 300 women. Credit: @mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Davido's remark

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

official_chefbobby:

"Wiz no dey put his mouth for wating no concern him. Full of coordination."

realkejjyjimma8:

"Someone like you but you always beg for Toto as you rich reach."

lily_nomsy:

"Someone said they’re birds of the same feathers."

faithhomeofinteriors:

"Your mentor David."

theprettynursegina:

"Pot calling kettle black."

veeveerich:

"How can someone sleep with 400 women ?Shey na mental issue or what. I just pity his Wife."

chinwe.faith:

"Davido has no moral ground to cast aspersions at this guy. Someone who was kneeling and crying for pussyy like a little boy being ripped off his cookies."

merrynj5:

"See who still dey talk😂😂😂only fan regular customer."

its_nadiyakay:

"Comment section failed woefully....Abeg una free davido everyone dae catch cruise no mean say anyone innocent or dae castigate the man."

Verydarkman reacts to Equatorial Guinea’s Baltasar’s leaked tape

Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman joined the list of netizens to react to Baltasar Ebang Engonga's scandal.

The Equatorial Guinea's finance boss' tape with over 300 women, including his brother's wife and cousin, leaked on social media.

VDM pointed out things he noticed about the women who appeared in Baltasar's video as he dished out advice to married men.

